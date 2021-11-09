CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

UAlbany men's hoops excited to welcome fans back

By Jared Phillips
 5 days ago

Albany, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — If you’re a college basketball fan, Monday night was like Christmas Eve.

After months of excitement, the Dwayne Killings era at UAlbany finally gets underway Tuesday night.

The Great Danes open the season with a home game against Towson Tuesday night at SEFCU Arena. It will be our first look at the new look Great Danes and their new head coach as they welcome back former Dane Anthony Rizzuto.

Coach Killings was most excited about fans in the stands and what kind of energy that can give his guys.

“Excited for our guys,” Killings said. “You know when you think about COVID last year it was just so hard for so many of these guys to go play in dormant gyms with no fans and cutouts in the crowd.”

“To finally have their friends, their classmates, the community to come out and support them is awesome,” Killings said. “And I’m hoping that with the work that we’ve done that we’ll find new fans that come in the building for the first time. I’m hoping there’s a lot of new faces that come in here and they’re inspired to keep coming.”

“[First game] actually in two years that I get to play, that we get to play, in front of live fans,” graduate guard Chuck Champion said. “I hope it’s going to be a really good one.”

“I’m really excited myself personally,” Champion said. “It’s actually my last first game of my college career. It’s actually kind of bittersweet so hope to come out with a W.”

Tipoff at SEFCU is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday.

