CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

NXP Introduces Dual-Channel Receive FEMs and Pre-Drivers for 5G MIMO Infrastructure

By Editorial Team
everythingrf.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNXP® Semiconductors has announced the new BTS6302U/6201U pre-drivers and BTS7203/5 dual-channel receive (RX) front end modules (FEM) for 5G massive multi-input multi-output (MIMO) infrastructure. These new devices offer low current consumption, reducing carrier operating costs. Developed using NXP’s silicon germanium (SiGe) process and in-house test and assembly, the new devices offer...

www.everythingrf.com

Comments / 0

Related
technologynetworks.com

INTEGRA Introduces Its Portable 96 Channel Pipette at the Most Affordable Price

INTEGRA Biosciences has launched the MINI 96 portable electronic pipette, giving every lab access to significantly increased liquid handling productivity. This ultra-compact and portable system is the most affordable electronic 96 channel pipette on the market and available in four liquid volume ranges – 0.5-12.5 µl, 5-125 µl, 10-300 µl and 50-1250 µl –, offering improved productivity for virtually any microplate-based liquid handling task.
ELECTRONICS
telecompetitor.com

T-Mobile Claims Near-5 Gbps Speeds Using 5G New Radio Dual Connectivity

T-Mobile said it achieved speeds of 4.95 Gbps on a data call using its standalone 5G network and new radio dual connectivity (NR DC). NR DC is a capability of standalone 5G networks that enables network operators to combine high-frequency millimeter wave spectrum with lower-frequency spectrum to boost speeds. Standalone 5G networks are those that do not rely on earlier generation cellular technology.
CELL PHONES
everythingrf.com

Ranatec Introduces Large Lightweight RF Shield Box for Testing Mobile Base Stations

Ranatec, a part of the Qamcom group and supplier of specialized test and measurement equipment for RF and microwave applications, has announced the release of the Ranatec Big RF Shield Box. The lightweight aluminum box has been designed for testing Mobile Base stations, point-to-point microwave links (P2P, PTP) or any other large test setup.
ELECTRONICS
everythingrf.com

Rohde & Schwarz Introduces Economy VNAs with Internal CW Source that Operate up to 20 GHz

Rohde & Schwarz has launched four new R&S ZNL and R&S ZNLE vector network analyzers that can operate at frequencies up to 20 GHz. The economy VNAs now have the frequency range necessary to investigate even third harmonics for 5 GHz and 6 GHz band technologies, such as wireless LAN or mobile radio. The latest firmware release also includes a brand-new option that provides lower frequency R&S ZNL models with an internal CW signal generator.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nxp#Infrastructure#5g#Fems#Bts6302u 6201u#Mimo#Vp#Rx
everythingrf.com

Qorvo Appoints Philip Chesley as President of Infrastructure & Defense Products

Qorvo, a leading provider of innovative RF solutions that connect the world, announced the appointment of Philip Chesley as president of Qorvo’s Infrastructure & Defense Products segment, effective November 1, 2021. Mr. Chesley will report to Bob Bruggeworth, president and CEO of Qorvo, and he will succeed James Klein, who previously announced his intention to retire from the company.
BUSINESS
everythingrf.com

Calterah Introduces mmWave Radar Chip Product Families for Automotive Applications

Calterah has unveiled two new mmWave radar chip product families, Alps-Mini and Rhine-Mini. A Mini IC integrates an FMCW radar RF front-end transceiver system, which includes a dual-channel transmitter and a dual-channel receiver, capable of operation in the 59–64 GHz (for Rhine-Mini) or the 76–81 GHz (for Alps-Mini) band, with a 4 GHz continuous sweep and an output power up to 12 dBm. The chip also supports a maximum ADC sampling rate of 25 MS/s, peak search, and several algorithms to implement CFAR detection with a 512 KiB baseband SRAM. As an auto-grade product, it meets the requirements of the AEC-Q100 qualification and ISO 26262 ASIL-B standard, with two packages available, standard package and AiP (antenna in package).
TECHNOLOGY
everythingrf.com

Amphenol RF's New Reverse Polarity SMA Cable Assemblies Offer Higher Durability

Amphenol RF has introduced waterproof IP67 rated and tamper-resistant cable assemblies designed using 1.13 mm micro coax cables. These cable assemblies are designed using a reverse polarity SMA connector on one end and feature the ultraminiature AMC connector on the other. Reverse polarity (RP) SMA’s are a variation of the popular SMA. This ultraminiature assembly is intended for use in applications where systems may be compromised through exposure to the elements or external tampering providing strong protection against both.
ELECTRONICS
everythingrf.com

Rising Demand for 5G Networks and Smartphones Strengthens Antenna Substrate Segment

As the rollout of 5G networks increases, stakeholders are facing challenges related to transmission losses in electronic components, such as 5G antennas, filters, circulators, cables, and wirings, driving the need for high-performance materials with low-loss properties. Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Materials for 5G Infrastructure: Technology and IP Analysis, finds that antenna substrates is the strongest segment due to the rising demand for smartphones and the large number of planned base stations.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
everythingrf.com

Rohde & Schwarz Collaborates with MediaTek to Develop Production Test Solution for Wi-Fi 6E Devices

Rohde & Schwarz is joining forces with MediaTek, a leading integrated chipset vendor, to deliver one of the first production test solutions for Wi-Fi 6E devices. The integration of the new R&S CMP180 radio communication test platform from Rohde & Schwarz into MediaTek’s ATE tool offers significant benefits to MediaTek’s customers bringing their latest Wi-Fi technologies on the market.
CELL PHONES
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Kyocera DuraSport 5G UW introduced, ready for Verizon

Earlier this year, the Kyocera DuraForce Ultra 5G UW was introduced to the market. It was then opened to check for repairability and see how it is waterproof. This week, a new Kyocera rugged phone is available from Verizon. The Kyocera DuraSport 5G UW is another 5G smartphone you can buy straight from Verizon. It will also work with the network’s Ultra Wideband (UW) network. The phone promises ruggedness and reliability plus speedy performance.
CELL PHONES
everythingrf.com

R&S Introduces Compact CATR based Multireflector Setup for RRM Testing of 5G NR mmWave Devices

Rohde & Schwarz has introduced an extension to the well-established R&S ATS1800C, compact antenna test range (CATR) based 5G NR mmWave test chamber for over-the-air (OTA) testing. The R&S ATS1800M adds two side chambers to the existing test chamber and turns it into the only single-system solution that enables full 3GPP-specified conformance testing of a 5G NR mmWave device for radio resource management (RRM), including multiple angles of arrival (AoA).
ELECTRONICS
everythingrf.com

Spanish Hardware Company Integrates Quectel BG77 Chipset in its NB-IoT and Cat M1 Modules

Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global supplier of IoT modules and antennas, has announced that RBZ, the Spanish hardware, and software design house, has selected its BG77 module to provide narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) and Cat M1 communications for its IMXRT system on module (SoM) family. The processors are focused on high-end parts that use external RAM and utilize the M.2 form factor. Some variants will utilize NXP processors and connectivity options include Wi-Fi or cellular connectivity.
SOFTWARE
everythingrf.com

Spirent Launches First Commercially Available Test Solution for Galileo High Accuracy Service

Spirent Communications, the world leader in global navigation satellite system (GNSS) testing and assurance solutions, announced the launch of the industry’s first commercially available simulation test solution for the Galileo High Accuracy Service (HAS), via a beta interface implementation based on HAS ICD version 1.2. During the development of the solution, Spirent collaborated with GMV, a leader in cutting-edge GNSS high-accuracy technologies.
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Verizon Business Introduces IoT On 5G Nationwide, New Suite Of Intelligence Features

Verizon Business announced a potent combination of customer-facing network, hardware and intelligence offerings for Internet of Things (IoT) applications across industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, utilities, transportation, retail/supply chain, public safety and more. Verizon-certified IoT devices can now access Verizon’s 5G Nationwide network through current compatible data plans, a new low-cost narrowband IoT module has achieved certification on Verizon’s network, and new Intelligence capabilities combining network and device analytics on a single dashboard are available for customer trials now, all via Verizon ThingSpace, the company’s IoT marketplace and management platform. IoT devices and plans compatible with 5G Ultra Wideband are expected by Q1 2022.
TECHNOLOGY
everythingrf.com

Teledyne e2v to Showcase AI-Enabled Nanosatellite with On-Board Imaging Processing at Space Tech Expo 2021

The Centre Spatial Universitaire de Grenoble (CSUG), in partnership with Teledyne e2v, will be using this year’s Space Tech Expo to provide visitors with a detailed demonstration of a high-performance image analysis system for CubeSat deployment. Intended for Earth observation tasks, this system will process the images on-board to build simplified binary maps of the areas before transmitting back from space, thereby significantly reducing the bandwidth overhead involved.
TECHNOLOGY
everythingrf.com

NXP and Ford Collaborate to Deliver Next Gen Connected Car Experiences and Services

NXP Semiconductors has collaborated with the Ford Motor Company to deliver enhanced driver experiences, convenience, and services across its global fleet of vehicles, including the 2021 Ford F-150 pickup, Mustang Mach-E, and Bronco SUVs. Ford’s new fully networked vehicle architecture implements NXP’s vehicle networking processors and the i.MX 8 Series processors, working together to upgrade vehicles that help improve customer lifestyle and streamline the ownership experience.
SOFTWARE
everythingrf.com

Sofant Tech to Develop Low-power, Low-cost Satellite Communications Platform Using RF MEMS Technology

Sofant Technologies, a Scottish radio tech company, has received €7.3 million (nearly £6.2 million) in funding from the UK Space Agency (UKSA) and the European Space Agency (ESA). This financial backing will support the commercialization of its low-power, low-cost satellite communications platform. The funding comes as Sofant Technologies gears up...
ECONOMY
everythingrf.com

Blu Wireless Tactical Vehicle Node Enables 360° Dynamic Mesh Networking & V2X Connectivity

Blu Wireless has announced the launch of a new 360° Tactical Vehicle Node. This mmWave mobile mesh platform offers a balance of feature rich, independently configurable, and high-performance building blocks, enabling scalable tactical connectivity between vehicles. In contrast to commercial networks, tactical 5G military networks necessitate systems that are standalone,...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy