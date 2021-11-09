NXP Introduces Dual-Channel Receive FEMs and Pre-Drivers for 5G MIMO Infrastructure
NXP® Semiconductors has announced the new BTS6302U/6201U pre-drivers and BTS7203/5 dual-channel receive (RX) front end modules (FEM) for 5G massive multi-input multi-output (MIMO) infrastructure. These new devices offer low current consumption, reducing carrier operating costs. Developed using NXP’s silicon germanium (SiGe) process and in-house test and assembly, the new devices offer...www.everythingrf.com
Comments / 0