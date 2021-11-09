NXP Introduces Dual-Channel Receive FEMs and Pre-Drivers for 5G MIMO Infrastructure

Calterah has unveiled two new mmWave radar chip product families, Alps-Mini and Rhine-Mini. A Mini IC integrates an FMCW radar RF front-end transceiver system, which includes a dual-channel transmitter and a dual-channel receiver, capable of operation in the 59–64 GHz (for Rhine-Mini) or the 76–81 GHz (for Alps-Mini) band, with a 4 GHz continuous sweep and an output power up to 12 dBm. The chip also supports a maximum ADC sampling rate of 25 MS/s, peak search, and several algorithms to implement CFAR detection with a 512 KiB baseband SRAM. As an auto-grade product, it meets the requirements of the AEC-Q100 qualification and ISO 26262 ASIL-B standard, with two packages available, standard package and AiP (antenna in package).

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 DAYS AGO