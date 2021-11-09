CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medina starts leaf pickups, streetlight repairs

By Alyssa Alfano, special to cleveland.com
MEDINA, Ohio -- It’s time for the city’s annual leaf pickup program to begin. “So, the leaves are finally falling. We have two trucks out, and the shifts are 10 to 12 hours a day, six days a week,” city Service Director Nino Piccoli told City Council members at their meeting...

Cleveland.com

City seeking input to name new park: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville

It’s time to play “name that park” in Avon. City officials are asking residents to help name the new park located west of Veterans Memorial Park, 39115 Detroit Road. “While the property connects to Veterans Memorial Park via walking trails, there is a separate entrance off Detroit Road (next to Thomson Gardens) to this specific area,” said Clare Harasimchuk, Avon recreation coordinator in an email. “When you enter the space, it has a completely different feel than Veterans Memorial Park with all its sports fields. The new park is being developed to maintain and enhance the natural beauty of the four acre spring-fed pond that is a highlight of the property. Therefore, we felt it needed its own name.”
Cleveland.com

County Council failed to get key answers before approving Progressive Field deal

Cuyahoga County Council just approved a lot of our money for Progressive Field: Nine million dollars annually for renovations and capital repairs, on top of $11.6 million in one-time payments (“With mixed support, Cuyahoga County Council passes Progressive Field deal; one member votes no,” cleveland.com, Nov. 9). All but one council member voted in favor despite Gateway chair Ken Silliman admitting that the public could be saddled with the difference if tax revenues fall short or capital repairs exceed budget. Despite knowing that a winning team, not stadium renovations, bring out the fans. Despite no requirement that team owner Paul Dolan -- whom The Los Angeles Times reported last year was worth about $4.6 billion, yes, “billion” -- reveal how much profit the team produces. Despite knowing that Cleveland, one of the poorest cities in the nation, has tremendous unmet needs. Despite knowing that a deal like this should wait until Cleveland’s new mayor and council are in place. Despite knowing that Clevelanders, many of whom can’t afford the ticket price, would likely oppose this deal, but of course can’t vote on it.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

A Krazy new business finds a home in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- A fitness workout and fun are not usually used in the same sentence, unless you stop in at Brunswick’s newest business, Krazy Fit. And even for those of us who are not into workouts, it does look like fun. North Royalton resident Nikkii Brown opened her third...
BRUNSWICK, OH
Cleveland.com

The flawed assumptions underlying Gov. DeWine’s denial of $300 federal benefits

Gov. Mike DeWine contends that the $300 federal unemployment benefits he rejected earlier this year were contributing “to ongoing problems employers have had finding workers,” as summarized by cleveland.com reporter Jeremy Pelzer (”Did DeWine overstep when he ended $300 weekly aid?” Nov. 10). In the same article, about the Ohio Supreme Court’s decision to review DeWine’s decision, Ohio Chamber of Commerce President Steve Stivers asserts that ”these supplemental insurance benefits distorted Ohio’s labor market, making it harder for businesses to find workers.”
POLITICS
Cleveland.com

Will Dave Joyce show up at ribbon-cuttings for projects he just voted not to fund?

Since U.S. Rep. David Joyce voted against the recent infrastructure bill passed by Congress, I’m just wondering if he will have the audacity to appear at any ceremonies that will surely be held honoring any and all improvements to be made with this funding in his district (”Gonzalez joins House Democrats in passing infrastructure bill,” Nov. 7). Joyce’s district covers all or parts of seven counties in Northeast Ohio. For instance, the port of Ashtabula looks to get part of the billions in port improvements.
ASHTABULA, OH
