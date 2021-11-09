UAlbany women have a good problem with deep rotation

Albany, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Colleen Mullen’s squad will kick their season off at SEFCU Arena Wednesday night when Hofstra comes into town.

The Danes return four of five starters and bring a deeper roster into this season, which is a good problem. Coach Mullen asked for help building her rotation.

“I’m taking recommendations,” Mullen said. “I think it’s just one of those things where it’s going to be a work in progress for us. It’s a good problem to have, we just haven’t had that problem since we’ve been here.”

“It really is, even at practice today, we had different players step up,” Mullen said. “How the game plays out and matchups, defensive matchups and really kind of who’s having that hot hand probably will get a little bit more time.”

“But it is nice that we have depth,” Mullen said. “We have players that bring different qualities which is nice. Our backcourt is so much deeper. We have players that can stretch the floor.”

“So I anticipate a lot of… the stat sheet having a lot of equal minutes, which is really really exciting because I think that we can be fresher and we can be a lot harder to scout.”

Tipoff for the women is 7 p.m. Wednesday at SEFCU Arena.

