Loudonville, NY

Saints excited to start new era Tuesday evening

By Jared Phillips
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 5 days ago

Loudonville, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Dwayne Killings isn’t the only one in Albany starting his coaching tenure Tuesday, November 9.

Siena relying on new faces to carry scoring load

The Jim Jabir era begins with Siena women’s basketball Tuesday night when the Saints visit Binghamton to start the year. With a good portion of the roster returning and a few exciting new faces, coach Jabir feels like Tuesday will be a benchmark for where the Saints are.

“I think they want to go play right now and I’d like another month of practice before we start because I think there’s a lot of things we can get better at but that’s part of the process,” Jabir said.

Siena and UAlbany hoops present 16th annual Coaches vs. Cancer Basket “Ball”

“I’m really excited,” Jabir said. “The other thing is they’ve been beating each other up for a long time so it’s good to go against somebody else that doesn’t know our stuff very well and hopefully we can get out and score a bunch again like we did last time.”

The Saints tip off their season in Binghamton Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

