On Nov. 1 at 7:24 p.m. a Longhorn Steakhouse employee reported a man wearing a mask had just stolen the tip jar and an employee’s purse, and left the area in a car. Officers responded to the area and began searching for the car. Another officer went to the restaurant and it was discovered the man had also struck one of the employees after being confronted. An employee of BW3 then arrived at Longhorn and reported the same man had just stolen tip money from BW3. Through further investigation, the car and suspect were identified. Detectives later responded to the residence of the 31-year-old Lakewood man who was arrested.

FAIRVIEW PARK, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO