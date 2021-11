Matthew Wade and Marcus Stoinis stood unbeaten in a six-hitting feast to lead Australia into the Twenty20 World Cup final with a five-wicket win over Pakistan on Thursday. Chasing 177 for victory, Australia were in trouble at 96-5 when Stoinis (40) and Wade, who hit the winning six in his 41, put on 81 runs to finish off the match with one over to spare in Dubai. Left-handed Wade was dropped by Hasan Ali on 21 and then smashed three straight sixes off Shaheen Shah Afridi in the 19th over to set up a title clash with New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday. "It was a great game of cricket. The way Matthew Wade held his nerve was outstanding, that partnership with Marcus Stoinis was crucial," said Australia captain Aaron Finch.

