Congress & Courts

13 House GOP giving Democrats more power

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 5 days ago

hngn.com

Joe Biden Deals With Embarrassment as Democrats Refuse To Back $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill; Nancy Pelosi Opposes "Tax on Rich"

A conservative group with links to former Vice President Mike Pence is starting a new six-figure ad campaign aimed at moderate House Democrats who are undecided over President Joe Biden's multitrillion-dollar social-security extension. Representatives Stephanie Murphy of Florida, Ed Case of Hawaii, Jared Golden of Maine, Josh Gottheimer of New...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Florida Phoenix

U.S. House Democrats to introduce censure of Gosar over violent video

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Nearly 30 Democratic U.S. House members plan to introduce a resolution censuring their Arizona Republican colleague Rep. Paul Gosar for social media posts that depicted him killing New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. On Sunday, Gosar tweeted from both his official and personal accounts and posted on Instagram a video showing an anime sequence with the faces […] The post U.S. House Democrats to introduce censure of Gosar over violent video appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WFLA

Dems call for censure of GOP congressman over violent video

“As the events of January 6th have shown, such vicious and vulgar messaging can and does foment actual violence," the Democrats said. "Violence against women in politics is a global phenomenon meant to silence women and discourage them from seeking positions of authority and participating in public life, with women of color disproportionately impacted.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
mediaite.com

‘You’ll Get an Emmy for That One!’ GOP Congressman Heckles Pelosi on House Floor, Gets Into Shouting Match With Democratic Rep.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi was heckled as she wrapped her House floor speech on Friday night. Pelosi spoke as the House continued to debate key legislation that is finally coming up for votes. As of this posting, Democrats are still talking amongst each other and some progressives are planning to vote no over concerns about commitments on the separate Build Back Better spending bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
newstalkflorida.com

House GOP Campaign Arm Adds 13 Democratic Seats To Its Target List

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) added 13 Democratic House seats to its target list Wednesday morning after Glenn Youngkin beat Terry McAuliffe in Virginia and the New Jersey governor’s race remained too close to call. Democrats now targeted include Reps. Greg Stanton of Arizona, Ed Perlmutter of Colorado, Joe...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NPR

Murkowski voted to convict Trump. Now she'll run against a candidate he backs

Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who voted to convict former President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial last February, announced Friday she is running for reelection. Murkowski was one of seven Republican senators to vote to convict Trump on charges of insurrection, and the only one seeking reelection next year. It is one example of the ways she has at times bucked her party.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

