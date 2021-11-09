13 House GOP giving Democrats more power

A conservative group with links to former Vice President Mike Pence is starting a new six-figure ad campaign aimed at moderate House Democrats who are undecided over President Joe Biden's multitrillion-dollar social-security extension. Representatives Stephanie Murphy of Florida, Ed Case of Hawaii, Jared Golden of Maine, Josh Gottheimer of New...
New York Democrat Rep. Jerry Nadler may be concluding his nearly 30 years of congressional service at the end of his term in 2023, according to reports Saturday. Fox News could not immediately reach Nadler for comment, but according to a Hill insider, Nadler has not decided whether he will seek re-election in 2022, reported the New York Post.
A group of House Democrats introduced a resolution to censure GOP Rep. Paul Gosar for posting a cartoon video that depicted him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and swinging swords at President Joe Biden. The motion was introduced by Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif., and nine other lawmakers. They group said...
“As the events of January 6th have shown, such vicious and vulgar messaging can and does foment actual violence," the Democrats said. "Violence against women in politics is a global phenomenon meant to silence women and discourage them from seeking positions of authority and participating in public life, with women of color disproportionately impacted.”
WASHINGTON — They lost the governor's race in Virginia. They had a bad scare in New Jersey. They're the clear underdogs in the battle for the U.S. House. But Democrats saw glimmers of hope in the fight for the Senate on Tuesday when a top Republican prospect decided not to run.
The Texas Legislature took a hard right turn during one regular and three special legislative sessions this year. That shift prompted Democrats to spend much of the year playing defense against legislation on abortion restrictions, new voting rules and the drawing of new political maps. Democratic state Reps. Gina Hinojosa,...
Speaker Nancy Pelosi was heckled as she wrapped her House floor speech on Friday night. Pelosi spoke as the House continued to debate key legislation that is finally coming up for votes. As of this posting, Democrats are still talking amongst each other and some progressives are planning to vote no over concerns about commitments on the separate Build Back Better spending bill.
WASHINGTON - Democrats late Friday appeared ready to forge ahead with votes on roughly $3 trillion in economic initiatives backed by President Joe Biden, potentially putting an end to a protracted, internal standoff that called into question the party's ability to advance its own agenda. The opportunity for a truce...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is preparing to debate and vote on a revised draft of President Joe Biden’s now-$1.85 trillion domestic policy package as well as a companion $1 trillion infrastructure bill, Democrats eager to show voters the party can deliver on its priorities. With a flurry of late-breaking...
The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) added 13 Democratic House seats to its target list Wednesday morning after Glenn Youngkin beat Terry McAuliffe in Virginia and the New Jersey governor’s race remained too close to call. Democrats now targeted include Reps. Greg Stanton of Arizona, Ed Perlmutter of Colorado, Joe...
Virginia Republicans will win at least 50 seats in the House of Delegates, a feat that furthers the GOP’s sweep of the commonwealth’s top executive offices in Tuesday’s election. CNN projected Thursday that Republicans in the state will win at least half of the seats in the chamber, guaranteeing that...
McConnell said the final version of Build Back Better would be "written by Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema." He also defended the infrastructure bill, saying Republicans had separated "sugar from the spinach." "The single biggest favor he could do for the country would be to defeat the whole thing," he...
Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who voted to convict former President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial last February, announced Friday she is running for reelection. Murkowski was one of seven Republican senators to vote to convict Trump on charges of insurrection, and the only one seeking reelection next year. It is one example of the ways she has at times bucked her party.
