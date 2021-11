This story is a collaboration between NBC Bay Area and The Trace. You can read the story from The Trace here. Thousands of guns that were illegally possessed or tied to a suspected crime are likely going untraced by the federal government because law enforcement agencies across the state are failing to properly log them in the state’s firearms database. Experts say that failure could jeopardize investigations into traffickers running guns across state or county lines and keep important leads out of the hands of detectives.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO