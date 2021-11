With the Cincinnati Reds focused on developing young talent, how long will it take for Nick Castellanos to leave?. The Cincinnati Reds have traded their experienced and talented catcher, Tucker Barnhart, to the Detroit Tigers. That, along with some interesting statements from Cincinnati General Manager Nick Krall, could indicate that Barnhart won’t be the only Reds player to be leaving town in the relatively near future.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO