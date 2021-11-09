CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

‘Landers take on Oakdale Eagles in second round of TSSAA playoffs

By Allen LaMountain
elizabethton.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOakdale comes into Friday night’s TSSAA Class 1-A football playoff fresh off the first playoff win in school history with a 48-10 win over Jellico. The Eagles (8-3 overall) will step into the lion’s den at Orr Field when they take on top-seeded Cloudland (10-1 overall). “This is a...

www.elizabethton.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sidney Herald

Eagles win close game in first round of playoffs

To get out of the first round of the playoffs, the Sidney High School football team had to play its best game of the season. The Eagles were matched up with the Dillon Beavers, who previously defeated the Eagles 36-14 in September. There weren’t going to be any surprises between...
SIDNEY, MT
Chester County Independent

Chester County Eagles Football ends in first round of playoffs

The Chester County Eagles Football team headed to Tullahoma to face off against the Wildcats in the first round of the football playoffs. Unfortunately, they were outmatched by their opponents and were defeated 49-12. The first score occurred on a deep bomb to Tyricus Anderson from Evan Schippers for 76 yards.
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

Cloudland run game tramples Eagles

If you have followed Cloudland football through the years one thing is constant – they will maul you with the run game. Friday night at Orr Field was no different as senior running back Seth Birchfield ran for 233 yards and six scores as the Highlanders bruised Oakdale 60-16 in round two of the TSSAA Class 1-A playoffs.
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tssaa#The Eagles#Landers#American Football#Oakdale Eagles#Tssaa Class#Cloudland#Highlanders#Midway#Coalfield#Scott Lrb Porter
All Cardinals

NFL Fine Police Target Cardinals LB Chandler Jones

It also is illogical that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was fined $14,650 for repeated violations of COVID protocols, which are all about health and safety. Or that Chicago Bears linebacker Cassius Marsh was fined only $5,972 for taunting in the team’s loss to Pittsburgh last Monday night. Whether...
NFL
The Spun

NFL, College Football Hall Of Famer Passes Away

The football world lost a great one on Saturday. Sam Huff, one of the most feared linebackers of his era, passed away at 87. Huff made his name as one of the first superstar defensive players in the NFL. He starred as an All-Pro in “The Greatest Game Ever Played,” as a member of the New York Giants.
NFL
Laurinburg Exchange

Fighting Scots to face West Carteret in second round of playoffs

LAURINBURG — On the road hardly scratches the surface in describing Scotland High’s upcoming football game. That road is 187 miles long. A week after knocking off the state Class 3A’s No. 10 seed in the first round of the playoffs, the No. 23 seed Fighting Scots will head for the coast to take on No. 7 seed West Carteret on Friday in Morehead City. The game will be broadcast on WLNC radio, with the pregame show starting at 6:45 p.m. and the kickoff at 7:30 p.m.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Blasts 1 CFB Team For “Quitting” On 2021 Season

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit blasted one college football team for its performance so far this season. He torched the Florida Gators following their fifth loss of the season. Herbie thinks the Gators have quit on each other and their head coach by looking toward the future instead of playing for today.
NFL
greensboro.com

Dudley easily advances to second round of football playoffs to meet Ledford

A recap of Dudley's 60-0 victory over North Henderson in a Class 3-A first-round football playoff game:. Senior wide receiver Mekhi Wall burst onto the playoff scene with two quick scores, and Dudley never looked back. The Panthers earned their fifth shutout win of the season, and they dominated both sides of the football. Dudley led 50-0 at halftime, and Coach Steven Davis was able to rest his core starters for the remainder of the game.
FOOTBALL
Aiken Standard

Prep Football Second Round Playoff Preview Capsules

West Florence (8-2) at South Aiken (8-1) South Aiken defeated West Florence 17-14 on Aug. 19, 2005. Both teams may feel like they're looking in a mirror Friday night, as each team has the identity of being a strong running team with a relentless defense. In that case, this game will come down to whoever is able to do a better job of stopping what they're best at doing. South Aiken will have to limit the mistakes on offense against a West Florence defense that will pester the T-Breds all night. Their run game produced 364 yards and four touchdowns in last week's 28-14 win over Wilson, but they'll need to show that they're a threat in the passing game as they advance deeper into the playoffs. Quarterback Terrence Smith is the Aiken Standard Player of the Week after rushing for 206 yards and three touchdowns, and running back Jevon Edwards added 142 and a score of his own. West Florence will have to figure out a way to stop them to force the T-Breds to throw. Conversely, South Aiken will have to slow down Terry McKithen (188 rushing yards and three total touchdowns in last week's 28-15 win over James Island) to make Deuce Hudson beat them with his arm. Expect a slugfest.
AIKEN, SC
fordcountychronicle.com

PBL football to reunite with Unity in second round of Class 3A playoffs

PAXTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda football team will travel to Tolono to face Unity in the IHSA Class 3A playoffs at 2 p.m. Saturday. “We’re excited. It’s a round-two game,” PBL head coach Josh Pritchard said. “We’re where we expected to be. We’ve got to go on the road against a tough team, and we’re going to give it our best shot.”
FOOTBALL
mahometdaily.com

Mahomet-Seymour football moves onto the second round of playoffs

Mahomet-Seymour’s football Bulldogs get to play one more home game. At least. The immediate reward for a 50-8 thrashing of Jacksonville on Saturday (Oct. 30) at Frank Dutton Field in a first-round Class 5A IHSA playoff game was the chance to return home. M-S (10-0) will host Troy Triad (8-2)...
SEYMOUR, IL
wilsonpost.com

TSSAA football playoffs open Friday

In high school football, there's no place quite like home. Six Wilson County teams are participating in the TSSAA playoffs with four playing at home -- three of whom have earned the privilege by winning their respective region championships. The last time Lebanon High was eligible to host a playoff...
LEBANON, TN
Oak Ridger

Five games on upset alert for Round 1 of the TSSAA football playoffs

The opening round of the TSSAA football playoffs begins this week. Take a statewide look at five favorites who could have their postseasons cut short by a first round upset. Nolensville (4-6) at Station Camp (8-2): Nolensville is much better than its record and has an offense that is as explosive as any in Class 5A. Quarterback Coby Walton has thrown for 2,615 yards with 24 touchdowns and just six interceptions. Add in running back Samson Johnson and Station Camp, which finished the regular season ranked No. 10 in the Class 5A Associated Press rankings, will need to find a way to slow this game down.
OAK RIDGE, TN
Columbus Dispatch

Columbus-area high school football second-round playoff scores and recaps

OHSAA football playoff scores: Find out who won in the regional quarterfinals. Golden Bears running back Carson Gresock torched the Raiders’ defense to begin the season and burned them again to end their year, rushing for 252 yards and four touchdowns on 28 carries as host and top-seeded UA eliminated ninth-seeded Reynoldsburg in a Division I, Region 3 quarterfinal Nov. 5.
HIGH SCHOOL

Comments / 0

Community Policy