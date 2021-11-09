CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coweta County, GA

"We wanted to bring a light to basketball" says East Coweta head coach Royal Maxwell

By Daminon Lewis
92.9 The Game
92.9 The Game
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v2fPC_0cqp3r6h00

On Sunday, the East Coweta boys and girls basketball programs hosted the Fayette-Coweta Basketball media day as teams from both counties were on hand to kick off the 2021-2022 season. The Fayette County and Coweta County areas have been known for producing some of the top football teams in the state, but in recent years, their basketball programs have been getting some very well deserved recognition.

The joint media day was something that formed in 2014 when East Coweta boys basketball head coach, Royal Maxwell and Whitewater girls head coach, Rashad Muhyee decided to work together to bring the event to life to help student athletes and their programs in the area gain recognition. “We have excellent football, excellent softball and baseball and the other sports here in Coweta, but we wanted to bring light to basketball,” Maxwell said of the annual event.

And the light is definitely shining. Several programs have been advancing to the Georgia High School Association basketball state tournament over the past few seasons and multiple players like former Sandy Creek standout, Jabari Parker, and Fayette County’s Kaleb Banks, have been gaining national attention helping the area become a hot bed for basketball recruits.

As the media day commenced, one common theme among the teams was getting into competition to see their hard work pay off. For the Trinity Christian Lions girls basketball team, that was something that started to happen for them last season after winning their region and advancing to the GHSA basketball tournament where they reached the Sweet 16 round.

“You put in so much work in the offseason, individually with players. You see the work, the blood, the sweat, and the tears they and their parents put into it. And to see a team come together and gain some respect and to gain some appreciation and to see them shine on that stage, it means a lot to see the light brought to it,” Trinity head coach Joe Daniels said. Teams from the area will begin their regular seasons this week.

Comments / 1

Related
92.9 The Game

Why can't Richie Grant get on the field?

Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees said he’s only opened up about the 30 percent of the playbook. That said, should we be worried that 2nd round pick S Richie Grant can’t get on the field in a watered-down defense?
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Coweta County, GA
County
Fayette County, GA
Local
Georgia Education
Coweta County, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
Local
Georgia Basketball
State
Georgia State
Fayette County, GA
Education
Coweta County, GA
Education
92.9 The Game

Is this Freddie's last dance?

How different will the Atlanta Braves look in 2022? Will Alex Anthpoulos be able to keep their 2021 roster together? Is it time for the Atlanta Braves to extend Brian Snitker?
MLB
92.9 The Game

Does Georgia need to play a close game?

Georgia’s defense has allowed just 52 points total this season, while the team has a whole has a 31.9 margin of victory. As we approach the College Football Playoffs, is it important that the number one ranked Bulldogs play in a close game?
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jabari Parker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Basketball Tournament#Baseball#Trinity Christian Lions#Ghsa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
92.9 The Game

Moving Albies is the right move

Will Ozzie Albies finally get his bat going in the World Series against the Houston Astros? Did Brian Snitker make the right move by sliding Ozzie Albies down the batting order?
MLB
92.9 The Game

92.9 The Game

Atlanta, GA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Atlanta, including the Braves, Hawks, Falcons and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/929thegame

Comments / 0

Community Policy