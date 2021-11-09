"We wanted to bring a light to basketball" says East Coweta head coach Royal Maxwell

On Sunday, the East Coweta boys and girls basketball programs hosted the Fayette-Coweta Basketball media day as teams from both counties were on hand to kick off the 2021-2022 season. The Fayette County and Coweta County areas have been known for producing some of the top football teams in the state, but in recent years, their basketball programs have been getting some very well deserved recognition.

The joint media day was something that formed in 2014 when East Coweta boys basketball head coach, Royal Maxwell and Whitewater girls head coach, Rashad Muhyee decided to work together to bring the event to life to help student athletes and their programs in the area gain recognition. “We have excellent football, excellent softball and baseball and the other sports here in Coweta, but we wanted to bring light to basketball,” Maxwell said of the annual event.

And the light is definitely shining. Several programs have been advancing to the Georgia High School Association basketball state tournament over the past few seasons and multiple players like former Sandy Creek standout, Jabari Parker, and Fayette County’s Kaleb Banks, have been gaining national attention helping the area become a hot bed for basketball recruits.

As the media day commenced, one common theme among the teams was getting into competition to see their hard work pay off. For the Trinity Christian Lions girls basketball team, that was something that started to happen for them last season after winning their region and advancing to the GHSA basketball tournament where they reached the Sweet 16 round.

“You put in so much work in the offseason, individually with players. You see the work, the blood, the sweat, and the tears they and their parents put into it. And to see a team come together and gain some respect and to gain some appreciation and to see them shine on that stage, it means a lot to see the light brought to it,” Trinity head coach Joe Daniels said. Teams from the area will begin their regular seasons this week.