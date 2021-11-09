Dekalb County basketball media day

As the calendar changes from October to November and the days grow shorter. The seasons are changing and soon high school gymnasiums will be consumed with the sounds of bouncing basketball and the squeak of gym shoes. Recently members of the boys and girls basketball teams were represented at the Dekalb County Schools Basketball Media Day gathered at Tucker High School. It was the return of an event wasn’t held last season .

I feel like a new coach again," said Tucker Boys Coach James Hartry. " I’m back at it . We’ve been gone some long ,but it’s such a blessing for us to be back in here today hosting media day. We are excited about this season , and I’m looking forward to big things this year . Dennis Watkins is starting his 23rd season as Girls Coach at Stephenson High School. he has coaches the Jaguars to 3 state championships and appreciates the level of competition within the school district.

"You have to play every night," says Watkins. "As (Southwest Dekalb) coach Kathy Walton said,' we make each other better'. So when we go outside the county and play these other teams it helps us to stay competitive with them." The Stephenson girls will open the season against Jonesboro while the Tucker boys will face Luella at the Battle on the Mountain tip-Off Classic November 13th at Stephenson High School