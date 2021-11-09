CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears Calls Week Ahead ‘Very Interesting’ Ahead Of New Conservatorship Hearing: I’m ‘Praying’

By Erin Silvia
 5 days ago
Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Britney Spears took to Instagram to share a hopeful message that also revealed she’s ‘said things out of anger,’ just four days before her next conservatorship hearing.

Britney Spears, 39, is preparing for her next conservatorship hearing, which is set to take place on Nov. 12, with a lot of prayer. The singer shared a new message to Instagram on Nov. 8 that let her fans know she’s “only human” and is looking forward to this “very interesting” week. She also apologized for her anger in the past.

Britney Spears’ latest message. (Courtesy of Instagram)

“This week is gonna be very interesting for me 🤭 !!! I haven’t prayed for something more in my life 🙏🏼 !!!” her caption for a photo of one of her favorite pieces of artwork read. “I know I’ve said some things on my Insta out of anger and I’m sorry but I’m only human … and I believe you’d feel the same way if you were me 🤷🏼‍♀️ !!! Anyway it’s a new day ☀️ and I can’t say I’m never going to complain again … cuz who knows 💁🏼‍♀️ !!! God bless you all and have a great day 🤍 !!! Art by #HansZatzka”

Once Britney shared the post, her fans took to the comments section to write sweet responses. “So excited for you ❤️❤️,” one fan wrote while another exclaimed, “WE LOVE YOU!!!! WE SUPPORT YOU!! 🌹🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 xox xox xox.” A third encouraged her to “Vent away lady. You deserve to speak your mind” and a fourth congratulated her.

Britney Spears during a previous event. (Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Britney’s next hearing could mark the ending of her years-long conservatorship. She has been speaking her mind on social media in recent posts, especially about her family, including her mom Lynne Spears, who made headlines for requesting that her attorneys be paid for by Britney’s estate since they were involved in her conservatorship case. A now-deleted post revealed her feelings about her mom’s actions.

“Pssss my dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago … but what people don’t know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea !!!!” she wrote in the post. I will never get those years back. She secretly ruined my life.”

A previous source told us that Britney has been emotional in recent days because of the upcoming conservatorship hearing in which a judge could decided to terminate the 13-years long arrangement. “Britney is beside herself and broke down in tears of joy because she now knows with no hesitation that she is getting her life back,” the source EXCLUSIVELY said to HollywoodLife.

