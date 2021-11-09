Local veterans honored at Lafayette event

With Veterans Day quickly approaching this Thursday, a few veterans took part in a celebratory event on Monday.

The Red, White, and Blue! celebration took place at The Grouse Room in Lafayette.

Nonprofit Love of People honored veterans during their monthly Monday Blue Jam with special music from Blue Monday Gospel singers. The event also raised funds for 2 Navy Vets Foundation, a group that works for local veterans.

"We decided to fuse in the gospel at this point because again, we need to pray for people to come together on one accord, have a common interest and a goal," said Love of People founder and president John Williams. "That's a Blue Monday mission representing since its beginning, and we just want to use that to celebrate those veterans, to those who dedicated their lives."

For a full list of Veterans Day events in Acadiana, click here .

