The Chicago Bears' losing streak has hit three games following their Week 8 loss to San Francisco at Soldier Field. The 49ers used a big second half and took it to the Bears at home on Halloween, winning 33-22. The defense looked like a true ghost of themselves, allowing the 49ers offense over 400 total yards in offense with no turnovers or sacks. It was clear they were in dire need of Khalil Mack, who was ruled out of the contest.

