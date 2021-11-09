CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Data desert allows sentiment to rule

Cover picture for the articleWith this week's global data calendar looking more parched than the Australian outback, markets have been left to their own devices thus far, drifting on the tides of sentiment swings and rent-a-comment from central bank officials. Overnight, the Fed's semi-annual Stability Report highlighted risks from China's real estate sector and inflation...

Soaring inflation and slowing economic growth have become global trends. Central bankers are chasing inflation, incapable of accurately forecasting it. EUR/USD trades at fresh 2021 lows without signs of an interim bottom coming. When the US Federal Reserve announced its latest decision on monetary policy early in November, Chair Jerome...
USD/JPY struggles at 114.00 as the New York session ends

USD/JPY reached two-week tops around 114.00 retreating the upward move as the New York session began. The USD/JPY pair fell amid US dollar weakness across the board. Flat US bond yields undermined the US dollar prospects against the Japanese yen. The USD/JPY retreated from weekly tops around 114.00, fell 0.17%,...
Stocks advance persists as inflation fears subside

The Dollar strengthening persists currently. Futures on three main US stock indexes are up. Brent is edging lower currently. Gold prices are extending gains today. Equity index futures are mostly rising currently ahead of University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment report at 16:00 CET after Wall Street ended mixed on Thursday. Microsoft shares gained 0.49% outperforming market after Microsoft and Facebook, which changed its name into Meta recently, announced a partnership to integrate Workplace and Teams, Apple shares slipped 0.03% on Thursday.
Central bank will bring forward plans to raise rates to tame inflation

The USDINR pair made a gap down opening at 74.38 levels and traded in the range of 74.38-74.54 with a sideways bias. The pair finally closed at 74.44 levels. The RBI set the reference rate at 74.4694 levels. The USDINR slipped on account of strong gains in domestic and Asian equity indices, which rose tracking sharp gains in US stocks. However, losses in the pair were limited as the dollar index moved near 15-month highs against major currencies because investors expected the US Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policy faster than expected after data showed that US consumer prices rose to a near 31-year high in October.
USD/CAD’s bull run peeters out at 1.2600 level as FX markets await further US data/Fed speak

USD/CAD recent rally seems to have stalled at 1.2600. FX market focus now turns to US data and Fed speak, as well as the BoC Loan Officer survey. USD/CAD’s bull run of the past two sessions looks to have come to an end on Friday as the pair runs into solid resistance at 1.2600. The pair rocketed higher in recent session amid 1) broad US dollar strength as traders brought forward Fed rate hike bets following a hot October US Consumer Price Inflation report and 2) as crude oil prices (WTI) reversed sharply back from earlier weekly highs around $85.00 to current levels just above $80.00.
USD/JPY flirts with daily lows, struggles to defend 114.00 mark

USD/JPY witnessed a modest pullback from near two-week tops touched earlier this Friday. A combination of factors should help limit the corrective slide and attract some dip-buying. The USD/JPY pair edged lower through the early North American session and dropped to fresh daily lows, below the 114.00 mark in the...
Euro and sterling record new lows for the year

Overview: The capital markets remain unsettled. The US CPI with a 6%-handle has lifted bond market volatility, disrupted rallies in stocks, and extended the dollar's rally. Small gains in the US S&P 500 and NASDAQ yesterday and a better news stream from China helped lift Asia Pacific equities today. Benchmarks in Japan, South Korea, and India rose more than 1%. Europe's Stoxx 600 is struggling as energy, health care, and utilities are mostly offsetting gains in consumer discretionary and communication, and real estate sectors. It has increased 19 of the past 24 sessions. US futures are posting slight gains. The bond market remains under pressure. The US 10-year yield is three basis points higher at 1.58%, which puts it up nine basis points this week.European benchmarks are firmer. Germany is a notable exception. It is virtually unchanged on the day, leaving the yield up a single basis point this week. This week, the peripheral yields, led by Greece and Italy's 10-15 bp jump, have risen more than the core. The dollar continues to trade firmly. After making a new low for the year (~$1.3355), sterling has stabilized. The euro was sold to fresh lows in the European morning (~$1.1435).On the week, the Swedish krona's 2% decline leads, but only the Japanese yen and British pound among the majors have fallen by less than 1% this week. A handful of emerging market currencies in Asia, including the Chinese yuan, are posting gains against the greenback.Still, most are lower, led by the Russian ruble, followed by the Mexican peso and Turkish lira. The JP Morgan Emerging Market Currency Index is off around 0.4% this week. It will likely be the eighth weekly decline in the past 10. Rising yields had seemed to sap gold's strength earlier, but it has a six-day advance in tow coming into today. It is struggling to sustain the momentum after nearing $1870 in the middle of the week. With about a 0.8% loss on the day (~$1849), it is up almost 1.7% on the week. December WTI is off 1.6% as it tests the $80 level. Today's loss is enough to offset the gains earlier in the week, and a close below the $81.25 area extends the weekly loss to three, the longest since last October.
NZD/USD looks vulnerable as US Dollar firms up

NZDUSD remains vulnerable as the downtrend has resumed amid a stronger Greenback. FOMC is looking to hike interest rates after more robust than expected US CPI figures were released. US Dollar is expected to maintain a bullish tone until the next Fed meeting. Technically, the NZDUSD pair seems poised to...
Business: US dollar gains strength

Oil prices are off about 1% in early trading Friday as the US dollar continues to gain strength. Brent crude is down to around $82 a barrel while WTI futures are near $80 a barrel.
Forex Today: Dollar holds its ground, eyes on US consumer sentiment data

Here is what you need to know on Friday, November 12:. Following a subdued market action on Thursday, the dollar continued to gather strength against its rivals as the 10-year US Treasury bond yield opened with a bullish gap and tested 1.6% in the Asian session. The US Dollar Index is holding near the 16-month highs it set at 95.26 earlier in the day and investors await the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index and September JOLTS Job Openings report. The European economic docket will feature the Industrial Production data. Investors will also keep a close eye on commentary regarding inflation.
GBP EUR Lower After European ZEW Sentiment Data

The GBP EUR exchange rate was -0.10% lower on Tuesday after much stronger German economic sentiment data. The market was expecting another dip in the index to 20, but it came in above 30. The eurozone number was also higher at 25.9 versus an expected 25.9. Today will bring the release of German inflation data and that could move the GBP v EUR.
Euro eyes German Economic Sentiment

The euro has started the week with slight gains. Currently, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1589, up 0.19%. Eurozone Investor Confidence for November accelerated from 16.9 to 18.3, giving the euro a slight lift. However, the currency faces a tougher test on Tuesday with the release of the German ZEW Economic Sentiment index. This key indicator has been in freefall in recent months after hitting 84.4 in May. In October, the index slowed to 22.3 and the consensus for November is around 20.0. With Covid infection rates rising at an alarming rate in Germany, the question is how this will affect the mood of businesses and investors. If pessimism continues to grow and the indicator continues to slow down, the euro could reverse directions and head lower.
NZD/USD May Rise on Upbeat Card Spending Data, Broader Sentiment

The New Zealand Dollar moved slightly higher against the US Dollar overnight as Wall Street stocks closed slightly higher in New York’s Monday session. Material and energy stocks led the benchmark S&P 500 to a fresh record high close, with the recently passed $1 trillion infrastructure package and Friday’s upbeat jobs report bolstering sentiment. A mostly positive corporate earnings season is helping temper valuation concerns amid higher Treasury rates.
US inflation data may further accelerate and Fed will allow that

After the US reported better-than-expected nonfarm payroll data last Friday, the country’s CPI data for October will be due this week. With the labour market recovery back on track and likely to meet the Fed’s lowered bar for maximum employment by mid-2022, inflation may further accelerate. CPI will be released...
GBP EUR Higher Ahead of ZEW Sentiment Data

The GBP EUR exchange rate was 0.30% higher on Monday as the pair found a reprieve from last week’s selling. The pound sterling versus the euro was higher ahead of the latest ZEW sentiment data from Europe and Germany. In the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is dealing with legal dramas over the Owen Paterson situation and the Northern Ireland Brexit protocol.
A Critical Look At Gold Sentiment

Ask any gold bull about Gold sentiment, and they’d tell you it’s bearish. Generally, that is correct. Stocks are back at new highs again, crypto is threatening to break higher, and the US dollar has trended up for months. More importantly, Gold and gold stocks have been in a downtrend for 15 months.
