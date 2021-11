Norwegian energy producer Equinor has announced the launch a new design concept for a commercial-scale floating offshore wind turbine. Equinor installed the first ever floating offshore wind turbine in 2009 and since 2017 has operated the 30 megawatt Hywind Scotland, the world’s first floating wind farm located off the northeast coast of Scotland. After submitting its bid for floating offshore wind in ScotWind earlier this year, the company is now working on a full-scale gigawatt (GW) floating wind concept it calls the Wind Semi. At 1 GW, the semi-submersible wind turbine foundation will be over 30 times bigger than those in use at the Hywind Scotland project.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 13 DAYS AGO