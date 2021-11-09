CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk, VA

Suffolk kicking off Grand Illumination Ceremony virtually this holiday season

By Richelle Hammiel
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HPBNY_0cqp2jKK00

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – With the holidays quickly approaching, the City of Suffolk is preparing to virtually kick off its Grand Illumination Ceremony next week.

The ceremony will take place on Friday, Nov. 19 at 6 p.m. on the City of Suffolk YouTube channel.

According to officials, viewers can expect a message from Mayor Michael Duman, a musical performance, and the lighting of the city’s 32-foot holiday tree.

Norfolk Botanical Garden’s Million Bulb Walk nominated for best garden holiday lights nationwide

To watch the live ceremony, visit the city’s YouTube channel .

For more information, call Parks & Recreation at (757) 514-7250.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

300 free Thanksgiving meals handed out by the Omegas of Norfolk and the Hampton Roads Uplift Foundation

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Cars were bumper to bumper Saturday morning off Norfolk Square. The drivers weren’t just sitting in traffic, they were waiting to get their car loaded with some good ol’ Thanksgiving food.  The drive-thru giveaway was made possible thanks to the Hampton Roads Uplift Foundation and the Omegas of Norfolk.  Nicholas Evans […]
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Dreaming of a White Castle Christmas? Chain releases gift guide for fast-foodies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (NEXSTAR) – Looking for the perfect Christmas gift for the fast-food enthusiast in your life? White Castle might have you covered. The 100-year-old family-owned business on Friday released its 2021 Holiday Gift Guide. The annual guide features what White Castle describes as its “most crave-worthy” merch. This year, fans can choose from several items […]
FOOD & DRINKS
WAVY News 10

Whataburger debuts new holiday sweater, pajamas

HOUSTON (KIAH) — If you’re out of ideas for what to give the Whataburger fan in your family or looking for a Texas-centric gift for your friend, how about some Whataburger PJs? The popular Texas-based burger chain has released its new holiday catalog filled with plenty of new apparel styles with the trademark diamond flying orange […]
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk, VA
Sports
Suffolk, VA
Sports
City
Suffolk, VA
Norfolk, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
Suffolk, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Norfolk, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks Recreation#Illumination#Google Play
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy