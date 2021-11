USD/CAD recent rally seems to have stalled at 1.2600. FX market focus now turns to US data and Fed speak, as well as the BoC Loan Officer survey. USD/CAD’s bull run of the past two sessions looks to have come to an end on Friday as the pair runs into solid resistance at 1.2600. The pair rocketed higher in recent session amid 1) broad US dollar strength as traders brought forward Fed rate hike bets following a hot October US Consumer Price Inflation report and 2) as crude oil prices (WTI) reversed sharply back from earlier weekly highs around $85.00 to current levels just above $80.00.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO