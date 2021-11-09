Spend The Night In This Charming Airbnb In Astoria, Oregon, That Was Featured In A Movie
It’s no secret we love Astoria. This quaint town on the Oregon Coast is peak PNW vibes: naturally beautiful, oozing with charm, and full of the region’s distinct brand of seaside scenery. It’s also a movie mecca, with numerous museums (hello,Oregon Film Museum!) and noteworthy sites attracting legions of film fans from all over. While the town is best-known for its “Goonies” ties, Astoria also provided the perfect filming locale for “Short Circuit,” another cult classic from the mid-1980s. And now, film buffs can spend the night in the very house where “Short Circuit” was filmed in Oregon!
Ready to book your stay in the Short Circuit House in Oregon? Head over to the Airbnb page and get ready to geek out at this unique, only-in-Oregon accommodation!
