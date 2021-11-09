Spend The Night In This Charming Airbnb In Astoria, Oregon, That Was Featured In A Movie

It’s no secret we love Astoria. This quaint town on the Oregon Coast is peak PNW vibes: naturally beautiful, oozing with charm, and full of the region’s distinct brand of seaside scenery. It’s also a movie mecca, with numerous museums (hello, Oregon Film Museum!) and noteworthy sites attracting legions of film fans from all over. While the town is best-known for its “Goonies” ties, Astoria also provided the perfect filming locale for “Short Circuit,” another cult classic from the mid-1980s. And now, film buffs can spend the night in the very house where “Short Circuit” was filmed in Oregon!

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

This beautiful bridge has long caught the eye of movie directors, as with 1986's "Short Circuit."

The bridge has numerous cameos in the movie, providing a sense of place and gravitas to the film.

The bridge can be seen from all angles in the legendary "Short Circuit" house -- and now, film fans have the opportunity to spend the night in this newly converted Airbnb.

This mint-green house was built in 1882, and is a delightful mix of old and new. It's been remodeled to match the feel and vibe of "Short Circuit."

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom Airbnb can sleep up to four. The accommodations are clean and comfortable; this really is the perfect coastal getaway in Oregon!

What makes this accommodation so special, however, are the views. The patio boasts some of the best views of the Columbia River and Astoria-Megler Bridge in town!

(And if the classic Oregon drizzle keeps you indoors, rest assured you can enjoy the same bridge views from both bedrooms!)

Don't miss out on the chance to stay in a legendary piece of pop culture history!

We guarantee you'll never forget your stay at the "Short Circuit" House; this really is one of the most unique places in Oregon!

Ready to book your stay in the Short Circuit House in Oregon? Head over to the Airbnb page and get ready to geek out at this unique, only-in-Oregon accommodation!