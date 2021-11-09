CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Local Neon Company Creates Casablanca Artwork for Museum

By Bill Keeler
 5 days ago
The Just Neon company of Utica, one of the few existing American neon companies, recently recreated some movie memorabilia for a Rochester museum. The owner of Just Neon, Howard Cohen, announced on Monday that the George Eastman Museum of Rochester recently commissioned them to fabricate a replica of the neon sign...

