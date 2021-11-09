CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Woman Claims She 'Abandoned' Son, Met With Extreme Mixed Reactions

By Candace Annette Powell
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"We had a conversation where my ex was asking me what type of mother just up and abandons her child like I had done," the woman...

B102.7

Minnesota 5’3″ Mom Goes Viral With Her Big Twin Babies

Wow, she's definitely got her hands full! TikTok user Alexis LaRue has been getting a lot of attention on TikTok as she's been posting videos of her life as a new mom. She gave birth to twin daughter Camila and Elena who both weigh about 21 pounds each at 7 months old. They are big babies, and their mother Alexis is a pretty petite woman. She's only 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and it looks like it's a miracle she's able to hold both of them at the same time.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
thelakewoodscoop.com

The First Time His Parents Saw Him, They Knew Something Was Wrong

[COMMUNICATED] When Fraidy Davidovich looked at her son’s face for the very first time, she knew immediately that something was wrong. She already had three kids prior, and for the first time, Fraidy was actually frightened. Her screaming little newborn son’s entire mouth was completely split apart, all the way from his lip to his nose. It looked disturbing. It looked wrong. Moments later, the doctors in the birthing ward in Hadassah Ein Kerem confirmed what was going on: Fraidy and Dovid’s fourth child was born with a cleft lip.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Parents Magazine

Mom Asks Reddit if She's Wrong For Faking to Be Asleep to Force Her Husband to Take Care of the Baby

It's 1000 percent possible that nightly wake-ups and feedings are the worst part of the newborn stage. (Not that sleep regression is welcome at any stage of development.) The reason for those nightly disruptions varies. But the exhaustion of waking up to support your child when all you want is a good night's rest can awaken the beast in any parent.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Indy100

Man criticised for shaming his wife for the bleeding she experienced after giving birth

Giving birth can be a stressful and unpleasant process for some moms; injuries can occur, and there will almost certainly be a lot of blood involved.And, when the body recovers, there will almost certainly be a lot more blood. It’s entirely a normal part of the experience.But one mother has admitted that her spouse has made her feel “gross” about the bleeding since their child was born recently.The unnamed housewife detailed how she and her spouse had a fight over her sanitary towel disposal and the bleeding she was having in a post on the popular Reddit thread, ...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Neighbour leaves note for mum demanding that she remove her washing from the line because it 'looks tacky' - but she hits back with a scathing letter of her own

A mum has unleashed her anger on an 'insensitive' neighbour who asked her to stop drying her clothes on the washing line because it 'looks tacky'. The Melbourne mum was shocked to receive the handwritten note which was addressed to the 'tenant'. 'Is your washing dry? Can you please remove...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

Russian woman, 24, who welcomed TWENTY ONE surrogate babies in just over a year with millionaire husband, 57, insists she's still a 'hands-on mum' despite spending £67,700 on 16 nannies

A Russia woman has welcomed 21 surrogate babies in just over a year with her millionaire husband - and insists she's still a 'hands-on mother' despite spending £67,700 every 12 months on 16 nannies. Kristina Ozturk, 24, who is originally from Moscow, wants a staggering 105 biological children with her...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Mark Zuckerberg's wife Priscilla Chan says her two daughters, aged five and four, are already learning to code with their father - and admits she thought her husband was a 'bit of a rebel' when they first met at Harvard

Mark Zuckerberg's wife Priscilla Chan has revealed how her two daughters, aged five and four, are already learning to code with their tech-whizz father. The American philanthropist and a former paediatrician, 36, also admitted that she thought her Facebook-founder husband was a 'bit of a rebel' when they first met at Harvard 18 years ago.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Mom shares heartbreaking photo of her 10-year-old son in TEARS after school bullies told him his Tony Stark Halloween costume was 'stupid': 'Kids need to understand that words HURT'

A 10-year-old boy who was mocked for his Tony Stark costume has captured hearts around the world after he decided to ignore the bullies and wear the outfit to his school's Halloween party. Jill Struckman, 45, from Missouri, took to Facebook last week to share photos of her son Evan...
KIDS
Newsweek

Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

