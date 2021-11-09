CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newcrest acquiring Pretivm for C$18.50 in cash and shares

By Resource World
resourceworld.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePretium Resources Inc. [PVG-TSX, NYSE] has entered into a binding agreement for Newcrest Mining Limited [NCM-ASX, TSX] to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Pretivm that it does not already own. Under the transaction, Pretivm shareholders will have the option to elect to receive C$18.50 per Pretivm share...

