Report: Pence Denies Publication of Photos of Himself Hiding During Jan. 6 Insurrection
The photos were not permitted to be published in an upcoming book by ABC correspondent Jonathan...www.newsweek.com
The photos were not permitted to be published in an upcoming book by ABC correspondent Jonathan...www.newsweek.com
he certainly had reason enough to be concerned. he had probably figured out who the assailants were, and they weren't coming for a political rally or to shake his hand!
No point in pretending to be needlessly brave this late in the game. Trump's cultists were coming to kill him after all.
pictures are worth a thousands words , especially if pence tries to cover them up.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 14