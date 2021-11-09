CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Report: Pence Denies Publication of Photos of Himself Hiding During Jan. 6 Insurrection

By Justin Klawans
 5 days ago
The photos were not permitted to be published in an upcoming book by ABC correspondent Jonathan...

Stanley Paige
5d ago

he certainly had reason enough to be concerned. he had probably figured out who the assailants were, and they weren't coming for a political rally or to shake his hand!

Joshua Wulf
5d ago

No point in pretending to be needlessly brave this late in the game. Trump's cultists were coming to kill him after all.

eric elderkin
5d ago

pictures are worth a thousands words , especially if pence tries to cover them up.

MSNBC

Asked about 'hang Mike Pence' chant, Trump gives the wrong answer

In the immediate aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Donald Trump at least pretended to be bothered by the riot. "Like all Americans, I am outraged by the violence, lawlessness and mayhem," the Republican said on Jan. 7, describing the events from a day earlier as a "heinous attack." Before leaving office, he added, "Political violence is an attack on everything we cherish as Americans. It can never be tolerated."
Washington Post

Fresh reporting on Jan. 6 is a powerful rebuke to those minimizing events of that terrible day

One hundred and eighty-seven minutes. That is the length of time between when President Donald Trump called on his followers to march to the Capitol on Jan. 6, as Congress was convening to certify the results of the presidential election he had lost, and when he belatedly and begrudgingly released a video telling them to go home. Those harrowing 187 minutes — during which the nation’s commander in chief sat back and watched television coverage of his supporters attacking the Capitol, even as his advisers, allies, elder daughter and besieged lawmakers begged him to intervene — were chronicled with troubling new detail in a Post investigation. The fresh reporting is a powerful rebuke to those who have sought to minimize, distort or forget the events of that terrible day.
Axios

Exclusive audio: Trump defends threats to "hang" Pence

Former President Trump — in a taped interview with Jonathan Karl of ABC News that was shared with Axios — defended, quite extensively, supporters who threatened to "hang" former Vice President Mike Pence. Why it matters: Well, it is unprecedented for a former president to openly say it was OK...
POLITICO Playbook: Trump sours on DeSantis

TODAY’S MUST-READ — “The toughest trial KEVIN MCCARTHY faces on his way to becoming House speaker isn’t reclaiming the majority. It’s what comes afterward.” That’s the blunt takeaway from Olivia Beavers’ big piece this morning drawing on interviews with more than 40 Republicans, which “point to two worrisome factions for McCarthy in a future vote for speaker: conservatives and wild cards.”
MSNBC

Why Congress won't get Trump's hidden Jan. 6 documents today

Today was going to be the day that the National Archives turned over Donald Trump's materials to the bipartisan House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack. The good news for the former president is that the documents will remain hidden a little longer. The bad news for the Republican is that this is a temporary reprieve — and he's still likely to lose the larger legal fight.
Washington Post

Trump’s defense of ‘Hang Mike Pence!’ is only the most notable rationalization of violence

Donald Trump’s attempt to rationalize the “Hang Mike Pence!” chant that erupted at the Capitol on Jan. 6 would be almost amusing if it weren’t so grotesque. “The people were very angry,” Trump told ABC News’s Jonathan Karl, the verbal equivalent of a shrug. Karl had raised the question of Pence’s safety that day and mentioned the chant, prompting Trump to offer an extended riff about how it was “common sense” that Pence should have taken action in a half-baked effort to preserve Trump’s presidency. It’s nakedly self-serving in a by-now familiar way, an effort to cast the calls for execution as a natural offshoot of the crowd’s belief both that the election was stolen (a false belief that Trump bears primary responsibility for stoking) and that Pence could do something about it (same).
CNBC

Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Stephen Miller and other White House officials subpoenaed in Jan. 6 House probe

The House committee probing the Jan. 6 Capitol riot on Tuesday subpoenaed former Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and other ex-White House officials to testify in the investigation. In addition to McEnany, ex-officials issued subpoenas include ex-White House senior advisor Stephen Miller, former White House personnel director John...
Newsweek

'We Are On the Way to a Right-wing Coup,' the CIA Director Privately Warned

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. It was the president's first public appearance since the election—apart from his golf outings. On Veterans Day, November 11, Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence attended a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Ceremony. It was a somber occasion amid a steady rain, shadowed by the president's refusal to concede the election and by his firing of Secretary of Defense Mark Esper so close to a transition.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

