The celebrated basketball coach John Wooden would say “failure isn’t fatal” but if he worked in modern football, he’d concede that it is the portrait shot most choose of you.Eddie Howe took charge of Bournemouth when they sat 91st of 92 clubs in England and couldn’t afford to pay players, the rent, or for electricity.He lifted them from the “edge of the abyss” to the Premier League, staying for five years against convention before suffering relegation.Annoyingly and undeservedly, it is those last two words that stick. You probably also know that in-between his miracle-making at Bournemouth, Howe “failed” at Burnley.Perhaps...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 DAYS AGO