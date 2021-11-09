Theft suspect in custody after hitting North Port home

NORTH PORT, Fla. – Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call about a theft from a business near Bee Ridge and Cattlemen Roads in Sarasota on Monday.

According to deputies, two suspects left the area in a car and started heading southbound on I-75.

Eventually, the driver of the vehicle lost control and hit a home in a North Port neighborhood. No one was hurt during the incident.

One person was taken into custody, but deputies have not released any information about the suspect.