CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Port, FL

Theft suspect in custody after hitting North Port home

By Megan Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 5 days ago

NORTH PORT, Fla. – Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call about a theft from a business near Bee Ridge and Cattlemen Roads in Sarasota on Monday.

According to deputies, two suspects left the area in a car and started heading southbound on I-75.

Eventually, the driver of the vehicle lost control and hit a home in a North Port neighborhood. No one was hurt during the incident.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zb5uG_0cqozuno00

One person was taken into custody, but deputies have not released any information about the suspect.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Federal appeals court affirms stay on Biden vaccine mandate for businesses

A federal appeals court has upheld its stay on President Biden ’s vaccine-or-test mandate for companies with at least 100 employees. In a 22-page ruling on Friday, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the mandate was “fatally flawed,” and barred the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) from enforcing the mandate “pending adequate judicial review” of a motion for permanent injunction.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Judge ends Britney Spears conservatorship after 13 years

A Los Angeles court has ended Britney Spears’s conservatorship, bringing to a close the 13-year legal arrangement the pop star has ripped as “abusive” and securing victory for her fans' "Free Britney" movement. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny ruled Friday that the conservatorship would come to an end...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hill

Steve Bannon indicted by federal grand jury

A federal grand jury has indicted Steve Bannon , the one-time White House adviser to former President Trump , after he failed to comply with a subpoena from the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Bannon now faces two charges of contempt of Congress, one for failing...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
County
Sarasota County, FL
City
Bee Ridge, FL
Sarasota, FL
Crime & Safety
North Port, FL
Crime & Safety
City
North Port, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Sarasota County, FL
Crime & Safety
CNN

Here's what the jury in Kyle Rittenhouse's trial will have to weigh

(CNN) — When jurors in the homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse begin deliberations, expected early this week, the young man's actions during a night of unrest on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year will not be in dispute. Rittenhouse, then 17, shot at four people with a semiautomatic rifle,...
KENOSHA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CNN

Pro Football Hall of Famer Sam Huff dies at 87

(CNN) — Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Washington and New York Giants linebacker Sam Huff died Saturday, Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder said in a statement. Huff was 87. "Anyone who knew Sam knew what an amazing person he was," Washington owners Daniel and Tanya Snyder said...
NFL
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy