Private equity affiliate acquires majority stake in DreamBox Learning

By Rick Morgan
Puget Sound Business Journal
Puget Sound Business Journal
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bellevue-based education technology company DreamBox Learning is selling a majority interest in the company to the Menlo Park, California-based investment firm Evergreen Coast Capital Corp. The companies didn't disclose details of the deal, which was announced Monday. A DreamBox spokesperson said the company has about 400 full-time employees, and...

www.bizjournals.com

