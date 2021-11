Let me take you back to Fall 2015. A young Shayla is applying to college! She is the first in her family to do so and most of the time, she feels totally lost. Shayla decides to apply to 5 colleges: 1 state university, 1 two-year college, and 3 small liberal arts colleges. After much deliberation, she decides to attend a small school in Massachusetts. This school offers her many great things, including a lovely financial aid package (read more about Financial Aid in last month’s tip). Ultimately, Shayla’s choice was influenced by the college’s financial “fit.”

