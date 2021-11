Wed-Thurs has been my happy days of the week for the past two months thanks to KBS rom-com Dali and the Cocky Prince (Dal Ri and Gamjatang). There are already so few K-drama rom-coms these years past and even fewer good ones so this drama has become my unicorn and I treasure it even more for being such a rarity. It’s not perfect, and I can nitpick like the best of them but the narrative problems are all minor whole the well done aspect is the central requirement of a good rom-com – appealing leads with great chemistry and personality compatibility within the construct of their fictional characters. I’m both excited about this week’s final two episodes and super sad it’s coming to an end. For once I’m not worried it will take a sharp left off the cliff in the finale as the drama has convinced me it understands that the story care the most about Dali and Moo Hak’s love story and their time together so I feel the last two episodes won’t draw out the whole art museum takeover story and will devote plenty of time for my cutie pie OTP to just be adorable, kissy kissy some more, and walk forward together stronger than ever. I’m also savoring my time with Park Kyu Young, who is a revelation here in her soft yet steely performance, and Kim Min Jae who just rocketed up my list to become one of my permanent baes now.

