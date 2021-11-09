Extended Trailer

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ComicBook

Moonfall Trailer Released

With October officially behind us, movie fans are looking to the future and the many exciting spectacles that will be unveiled in the coming months and into 2022, with an all-new teaser trailer for Moonfall having us excited about the unexpected and thrilling new adventure filmmaker Roland Emmerich has in store for audiences. Having earned acclaim and notoriety for his unconventional narratives which explore some of the worst disasters viewers could ever think of, Moonfall looks to once again deliver all the bombast and peril that Emmerich has been entertaining audiences with for decades. Check out the all-new trailer for Moonfall below before it hits theaters on February 4, 2022.
GeekTyrant

Honest Trailer For HALLOWEEN KILLS

Screen Junkies are back with a new episode of Honest Trailers and this one takes on the recently released horror film Halloween Kills. I thought the movie was great, but this video has offered some amusing commentary on the movie including the constant reminders of the events of the original Halloween film 40 years ago, and the amount of shoving and smashing that Michael Myers does when he's not stabbing people with a knife. They also point out that this movie basically shows us what everyone else was doing in town the night Laurie Strode and her family took on Michael Meyers.
screenanarchy.com

THE BOOK OF BOBBA FETT Trailer!!!

The trailer for The Book of Bobba Fett has just dropped. We'll just get out of your way as your mouse catches fire from the mad scrolling to it below. Today, Disney+ debuted the exciting, action-packed trailer and brand-new key art for “The Book of Boba Fett,” a new series from Lucasfilm, launching exclusively on the streaming service on December 29.
epicstream.com

Morbius: New Featurette Shows Extended Look Ahead of Tomorrow's Trailer Release

New Morbius featurette shows an extended look at the film ahead of tomorrow's new trailer release. After the huge success of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, up next on Sony's Spider-Man Universe slate is Morbius. The film was supposed to be released last year, but it underwent numerous delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic before settling on a January 2022 release date. Now, ahead of tomorrow's release of the new trailer, we have a new extended look at the film.
nintendoeverything.com

Unpacking launch trailer

Ahead of tomorrow’s launch, publisher Humble Games and developer Witch Beam have shared a launch trailer for the zen puzzle game Unpacking. Unpacking was confirmed for Switch back in June. In September, the final release date was confirmed. Here’s some information about Unpacking:. Unpacking is a zen game about the...
thatshelf.com

Shelf Pick: Nightshooters Trailer

Night shoots are the worst. Ask anyone in the film or television industry and they’ll tell you that shooting overnight can be an especially exhausting and trying experience for all involved. A late night film shoot gone wrong is the premise of the upcoming action comedy Nightshooters. The aptly titled...
ComicBook

Morbius: New Trailer Released

After two successful Venom movies, Sony is looking for other Spider-Man-adjacent characters to bolster its non-MCU Marvel fare. Multiple Spidey rogues and anti-heroes have their own flicks in development and the vampiric Morbius will be the next to hit the screen. Morbius, starring Jared Leto as the titular vampire, was supposed to be released back in 2020, but the pandemic had other plans and the film is now eyeing a January 2022 release.
heyuguys.com

Trailer lands for ‘Firebird’

The Dream Factory has debuted a new trailer for the love story ‘Firebird.’. Set in the Soviet Air Force during the Cold War. Sergey, a troubled young private, is counting the days till his military service ends. His life is turned upside down when daring fighter pilot Roman arrives at the base. Driven by curiosity, Sergey and Roman navigate the precarious line between love and friendship as a dangerous love triangle forms between them and Luisa, the secretary to the base Commander.
orcasound.com

LAST NIGHT IN SOHO Trailer

In acclaimed director Edgar Wright’s psychological thriller, Eloise, an aspiring fashion designer, is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters a dazzling wannabe singer, Sandie. But the glamour is not all it appears to be and the dreams of the past start to crack and splinter into something far darker.
Variety

Colorist Asa Shoul on Creating Eras Through Tone Shifts in ‘Last Night in Soho’

With a reputation for nuanced color tones and tweaks that may evoke a suffocating Buckingham Palace in “The Crown” or a ghostly time shift in “Last Night in Soho,” Asa Shoul, senior colorist at Warner Bros. De Lane Lea in London, is increasingly tough to book. A veteran of post production on some 50 feature films, Shoul began at Framestore in 1994 as a telecine colorist before going on to score a BAFTA TV craft award for Netflix hit series “The Crown,” and has worked on Emmy-winning history miniseries “Shackleton” and “Generation Kill” for HBO. With a body of work also including...
Variety

‘Swan Song’ Review: A Tender, Terrific Weepie That Hits the Right Notes

Writer-director Benjamin Cleary’s “Swan Song” wastes little time posing deep, morally complex and compelling questions: If we could spare our loved ones from oppressive despair and heartache, would we make any sacrifice to do so? If we could clone ourselves without anyone knowing, would we? How do we identify to others and ourselves? Part unconventionally-deconstructed love story, part high-concept sci-fi-tinged melancholic drama, the ultra-sleek, elegantly-realized tale is centered on one man’s journey toward answers and self-resolve in the face of death. The feature (which debuts at AFI Fest before its release in theaters and AppleTV Plus global premiere Dec. 17) strikes the right...
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
Popculture

'Happy Days' Actor Gavan O'Herlihy Dead at 70

The Happy Days family has lost on of its original stars. Irish actor Gavan O'Herlihy, who starred in the first season of Happy Days, died on Sept. 15 at age 70. His death was first reported on Nov. 9 in the Irish Echo. O'Herlihy also starred in Superman III, Willow, and Never Say Never Again. He was the son of Oscar-nominated actor Dan O'Herlihy.
soapsindepth.com

Roxanne Hart Joins the Cast of THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS

A familiar face is coming to Genoa City when actress Roxanne Hart joins the cast of THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS in the recurring role of Kim Dunaway. First reported by Soap Opera Digest, she is scheduled to make her first appearance in the episode airing on Thursday, Nov. 18, and is said to hold the key to a mystery that unfolds in Genoa City.
Hello Magazine

Ciara showcases incredible figure in spectacular waist-cinching dress

Ciara had all eyes on her when she rocked up to an event in the most spectacular figure-hugging dress this week. The Level Up singer looked gorgeous at the CFDA Fashion Awards on Wednesday, wearing a beautiful Tom Ford dress that highlighted her insane figure. The frock hugged every inch of Ciara's curves thanks to its velvet corset-style belt that cinched in her waist.
classicfm.com

Will Smith recalls Fresh Prince cast ‘went silent’ as he played Beethoven on piano in improvised scene

Will Smith looks back at the off-script scene where he surprised the pilot cast of Fresh Prince by performing Beethoven’s ‘Für Elise’ on piano. In the pilot episode of the 90s American sitcom television series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Will Smith performs Beethoven’s Für Elise on the piano for his onscreen Uncle Phil, played by James Avery.
