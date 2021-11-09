Extended Trailer

With October officially behind us, movie fans are looking to the future and the many exciting spectacles that will be unveiled in the coming months and into 2022, with an all-new teaser trailer for Moonfall having us excited about the unexpected and thrilling new adventure filmmaker Roland Emmerich has in store for audiences. Having earned acclaim and notoriety for his unconventional narratives which explore some of the worst disasters viewers could ever think of, Moonfall looks to once again deliver all the bombast and peril that Emmerich has been entertaining audiences with for decades. Check out the all-new trailer for Moonfall below before it hits theaters on February 4, 2022.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO