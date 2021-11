BOCA RATON, Fla. — UTEP staged a late comeback Saturday evening against Florida Atlantic but ultimately it was some big plays earlier in the game that helped the Owls survive against the Miners 28-25. What if the Owls hadn't hit a bomb for a go-ahead touchdown in the dying seconds of the first half? What if a potential big gain to Justin Garrett hadn't gone off his hands for a game-changing third-quarter interception? What if FAU's ensuing goal-line fumble into the end zone had been recovered by UTEP instead of the Owls for a touchdown?

