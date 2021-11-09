CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Revolving cast of contributors is a great sign for Belichick’s defense

By Dave D'Onofrio
Boston
Boston
 5 days ago

These past few weeks offer hope the Patriots’ coaches can put together an effective game plan, and that they’ve got the players to execute it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45rugK_0cqowngu00
Jamie Collins strips the football from the arms of Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

In a jubilant postgame locker room late Sunday afternoon, a proud Bill Belichick stood in the middle of his team and passed out a pair of game balls to help punctuate his team’s 24-6 pounding of the Panthers. One went to J.C. Jackson, naturally, after the cornerback overcame a midweek bout with strep throat to make a couple of interceptions, one of which he took 88 yards to the end zone. That marked the first pro touchdown of his career, but the picks were his fourth and fifth of the season.

The other game ball went to Jamie Collins — the linebacker who’d played just seven snaps a week earlier. Who in those snaps against the Chargers hadn’t done anything to necessitate adding his name to the scoresheet.

But whose warranting of a gameball is indicative of why the recent performance of the Patriots’ defense is so encouraging.

Collins, honestly, hadn’t done much of anything since returning to New England for a third stint. He had a timely sack against Houston last month, but before Sunday he hadn’t played more than 25 percent of the team’s defensive snaps in any single contest. His workload had topped out at 17 plays in the overtime game against Dallas, and he’d totaled all of five tackles across four games.

Sunday in Charlotte, though, he popped — and in the process Collins took his turn as a playmaker for a unit that appears to be evolving into a multifaceted, versatile, and deep defense that’s keyed by the diversity and talent necessary to stunt the greatest strength of opposing offenses.

In other words, it has started to look like a defense built in the classic Belichickian mold.

The contributions of a player like Collins constitute such a promising indicator because depth has always been a hallmark of the coach’s best defenses. And because Collins wasn’t the only one who added his name to the growing list of difference makers during the weekend’s trip to Carolina.

Christian Barmore did, too, saving a touchdown with one of his two batted passes and consistently pressuring Sam Darnold up the gut. Tackle Davon Godchaux, corner Jalen Mills, and linebacker Kyle Van Noy might’ve all played their best games of the season against the Panthers, as well.

A week earlier, it was Adrian Phillips starring in Jackson’s role, turning one of his two interceptions into a pick-six, and on each of the two Sundays before that it was fellow safety Kyle Dugger who nabbed himself an INT. Meanwhile, the likes of Myles Bryant (who’s played more than 60 percent of the snaps the past three weeks) and Ja’Whaun Bentley (who had 13 tackles and a forced fumble against the Cowboys) have continually established themselves as capable of making a steady, reliable impact in the course of New England winning four of five.

Collectively, those contributors have elevated in the moment to provide a nice complement to the club’s two true defensive stars — those being Jackson, who has more interceptions than anyone since he entered the league in 2018, and linebacker Matt Judon, who already has nine sacks. With eight games to go, he’s only four away from registering more sacks in a single season than any Patriot ever has, save for hall of famer Andre Tippett.

In the playmaking sense, Jackson and Judon have seemingly usurped the unit’s two stars of yesteryear, Dont’a Hightower and Devin McCourty. And that’s a good thing, even as the linebacker (61 percent of snaps) and safety (team-high 92 percent) remain on the field for the majority of defensive plays.

While Hightower and McCourty bring leadership and maybe even a coach’s-level understanding of the Patriots’ plans, the defense on the whole needs to get younger. Entering Week 10, eight Pats have been on the field for more than 60 percent of the defensive snaps. Five of them are 29 or older.

Dugger (25) and Jackson (26) are the only defenders younger than the team-wide average age of 27.4 who’ve played 60 percent of the snaps, so it’s important to the program’s development that assets like Barmore (22), Bryant (23), Josh Uche (23), Bentley (25), and Godchaux (27) continue to earn reps over some of the older and entrenched, and establish their credentials as central pieces.

Development isn’t just a long-term goal, either, not when considering that the Pats have played their way back into the playoff picture. Growth and improvement signify a critical next step in the short term, also, given the way Belichick’s best defenses have traditionally flexed the ability to get better as the year gets longer. His title teams are shining examples: the 2001 squad allowed more than 17 points just once in 12 games after Halloween; the 2003 club pitched three shutouts after Nov. 16; a year later, in 2004, the Pats surrendered seven points or less five times in a nine-game span leading into the AFC championship.

Then, in the seasons comprising the second trio of titles, in an age of unprecedented scoring league-wide, the Patriots allowed 17 points or less in 13 of the 15 regular-season games played after December 1.

Already, New England ranks fourth in scoring defense, and ninth in yardage yielded. The Pats have more interceptions than any other team, which is part of the reason they’ve posted a plus-five turnover differential during their active three-game winning streak.

And they’ll need to keep it up, because about halfway through this season it certainly looks like a strong defense will be the key to competing in the AFC playoffs, at least as long as teams like the Titans, Bills, and Ravens figure to be favorites.

It remains to be seen where the Pats fit into that conversation about contenders, and whether their defensive performance is truly for real. This confidence boost they’re riding really started by dominating the lowly Jets, then getting the best of Justin Herbert and Darnold — two quarterbacks they’ve successfully gameplanned against in the past. All of that must be acknowledged.

But, then again, that’s partially the point. These past few weeks have offered hope that the Patriots’ coaches can put together an effective gameplan, and that they’ve got the players to execute it. One week it could be Phillips who makes it work, the next it could be Jackson. This past week it might’ve been Collins and Barmore, next week it could be Hightower and Lawrence Guy. There’s a budding feeling that there’s enough in place to ensure that each week there’ll be a next man up, ready to do his job.

How Belichickian indeed.

Comments / 1

Related
FanSided

Patriots: Robby Anderson reveals Bill Belichick’s free agent pitch

For years, the common narrative in New England was about how Bill Belichick and the Patriots never got Tom Brady any help — and he won, repeatedly, in spite of it. Ironically, one full year after Brady’s departure, Belichick and the front office went particularly nuts in free agency, splurging for reinforcements on both sides of the ball (Matt Judon, meet two tight ends and Nelson Agholor). So far, so … not great. Some pieces have worked, some haven’t, and overall, most of the Patriots’ success has been based on Mac Jones’ growth and the running game.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bill Belichick's game day outfit turned into an absolutely incredible meme

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick showed up to work on Sunday looking somewhat disheveled. The internet loved it. Belichick, who has long rocked the cutoff hoodie, was wearing a sweatsuit when he entered Bank of America Stadium ahead of his team’s matchup against the Carolina Panthers in Week 9. While it wasn’t that different from what Belichick typically wears on game day, his outfit was just a little over the top, with his pant leg somehow rolled up his leg and the coaching just generally looking a little messy. It didn’t take love before Twitter turned Belichick into an absolutely hilarious meme.
NFL
Boston Herald

Bill Belichick on failed challenge call: ‘It’s my fault, I blew it.’

Bill Belichick typically doesn’t admit to making mistakes, but following Sunday’s 27-24 win over the Chargers, the Patriots head coach said he messed up throwing a challenge flag in the second half. Belichick tossed the red flag arguing a Chargers holding penalty occurred in the end zone, which would have...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jalen Mills
Person
Andre Tippett
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick’s Honest Admission

Ask any defensive lineman if they’d rather get a sack or a quarterback pressure and all of them are likely going to respond with the former. However, ask New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick the question and he’ll have a different answer. The legendary NFL head coach revealed on...
NFL
Boston Herald

Bill Belichick on Odell Beckham Jr.: ‘He’s a very talented player’

Odell Beckham Jr. has been a hot topic when it comes to many receiver-needy teams, including the Patriots. The disgruntled receiver is expected to be released and hit the waiver wire, allowing any of the NFL’s 32 teams to make a claim. If Beckham has no takers, he’ll become a free agent perhaps as soon as Tuesday.
NFL
NBC Sports

Watch Belichick's speech to Patriots after road upset of Chargers

The New England Patriots are finally starting to see some results. The Patriots earned their second consecutive victory Sunday, upsetting the Los Angeles Chargers 27-24 on the road to improve to 4-4 on the season. The win was a big confidence booster for New England, which had yet to defeat...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Jets#Chargers#Bills#American Football#Patriots#Panthers#Belichickian
NBC Sports

Belichick's pregame outfit for Pats-Panthers had Twitter buzzing

There's business casual, and then there's what Bill Belichick showed up to work in Sunday. The Patriots head coach strode into Bank of America Stadium ahead of New England's Week 9 matchup with the Carolina Panthers looking like he had just rolled out of bed. We've seen Belichick wear sweatsuits...
NFL
FanSided

Patriots: Justin Herbert admits Bill Belichick bamboozled him with defense

Though Justin Herbert is no longer a rookie quarterback, he certainly got the Belichick treatment usually reserved for first-year players in Sunday’s upset New England Patriots’ win over the LA Chargers. Optimistic fans believed the Pats had a chance to slow down Los Angeles in a friendly road setting, especially...
NFL
NBC Sports

Pats coach reveals Belichick's rare reaction to Jamie Collins pick

You've probably seen those supercuts of Bill Belichick's "celebrations" after New England touchdowns. He's not exactly the most demonstrative guy on the sideline. But one play in Sunday's 24-6 win over the Carolina Panthers apparently got a rise out of the Patriots head coach. We're talking about Jamie Collins' incredible...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Boston

The Patriots are deadline losers — unless Belichick’s confidence pays off

The coach appears to believe in this group. That message should be hammered home inside the building this week. As the clock expired on the NFL’s trading deadline Tuesday afternoon, news of one last swap came across the wire, apparently having been filed just before the buzzer. The Eagles had acquired a cornerback from the Eagles by the name of Kary Vincent Jr.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bill Belichick 'surprised' to hear Stephon Gilmore's reaction to injury situation

Stephon Gilmore’s final months with the New England Patriots were odd to say the least. The former Defensive Player of the Year was dealing with a quad injury that ended his 2020 season, but he appeared to be holding out for contract issues. Gilmore missed mandatory minicamp and eventually missed training camp also, with the reported idea of restructuring his contract.
NFL
CBS Boston

Bill Belichick Pushes Back On Stephon Gilmore’s Injury Complaint

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Last week, Stephon Gilmore told the media that he has some lingering resentment toward the Patriots regarding the way his quadriceps injury was handled. On Monday morning, Bill Belichick pushed back against Gilmore’s complaint … and he had a good point. Speaking with The Greg Hill Show on WEEI, Belichick was asked if he had any insight to add to Gilmore’s comments. “No not really. Surprised to hear him say that,” Belichick said. “Because we had several meetings and we laid out a plan on how he would rehab once he came back to the training...
NFL
art19.com

Hot button Tuesday: Who will be Bill Belichick’s successor?

NBC Sports Boston Insiders Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry talk about the New England Patriots and the NFL. New episodes drop every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. Exclusive interviews with Kyle Van Noy on Tuesday's, and Matt Cassel on Thursday's. You can leave a question or comment for Tom or...
NFL
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy