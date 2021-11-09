CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

I-Team’s Andy Mehalshick visits Wilkes University, speaks with students

By Dave Barr
WBRE
WBRE
 5 days ago

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The I-Team’s Andy Mehalshick spoke Monday night to aspiring journalists at his alma mater, Wilkes University with students from Professor Sarah Baxter’s media class.

The focus of the talk was investigative reporting as well as the future of journalism.

Andy also talked about the changes he has seen in the media business over the last 40 years. The class was held at the Karambelas Media and Communications Center on the campus of Wilkes University.

WBRE

WBRE

