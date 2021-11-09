I-Team’s Andy Mehalshick visits Wilkes University, speaks with students

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The I-Team’s Andy Mehalshick spoke Monday night to aspiring journalists at his alma mater, Wilkes University with students from Professor Sarah Baxter’s media class.

Andy also talked about the changes he has seen in the media business over the last 40 years. The class was held at the Karambelas Media and Communications Center on the campus of Wilkes University.

