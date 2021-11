In 1994, the conceptual artist Carrie Mae Weems created a poignant series of prints for Hidden Witness, a Getty Museum exhibition showcasing antebellum-period photographs of African Americans. Using photographs sourced from university and museum archives, Weems crafted a series that commented on the violence of photography and the white gaze in American history. Some of the most distressing images were copies of the Zealy daguerreotypes, the earliest known images of enslaved people. They were commissioned in the 1850s by the Harvard zoologist Louis Agassiz, who hoped they would prove the inferiority of African American people. When Harvard found out about...

