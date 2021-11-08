CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Understanding Object Detection

Cover picture for the articleDetect image objects with Deep Learning (R-CNN, SSD, YOLO) Imagine Google Photos: for all of the pictures you have, how do you label those by objects. Do you want to tag them one by one?. How about automated cars driving? How do they detect pedestrians, cars, traffic lights, and...

ScienceAlert

The Pupil in Your Eye Can Perceive Numerical Information, Not Just Light

You might know that the size of the pupils in our eyes changes depending on how well lit our environment is, but there's more to the story: Scientists have now discovered that the pupil also shifts in size depending on how many objects we're observing. The more objects in a scene, the bigger the pupil grows, as if to better accommodate everything that it has to look at. This "perceived numerosity" is a simple and automatic reflex, the new research shows. In a new study, researchers observed the pupil sizes of 16 participants while they looked at pictures of dots. In some...
SCIENCE
Scientific American

AI Generates Hypotheses Human Scientists Have Not Thought Of

Electric vehicles have the potential to substantially reduce carbon emissions, but car companies are running out of materials to make batteries. One crucial component, nickel, is projected to cause supply shortages as early as the end of this year. Scientists recently discovered four new materials that could potentially help—and what may be even more intriguing is how they found these materials: the researchers relied on artificial intelligence to pick out useful chemicals from a list of more than 300 options. And they are not the only humans turning to A.I. for scientific inspiration.
CANCER
healththoroughfare.com

Major Warning: Humanity Won’t Be Able to Control Super-Intelligent AI

It’s only a matter of time until super-intelligent AI robots will be roaming the Earth and taking many of our jobs. We’ve all seen such scenarios in sci-fi movies, and while we thought that they were only the outcome of human imagination going berserk, reality says otherwise. Scientists have become...
TECHNOLOGY
Science Focus

Are most maps of the world wrong?

Every map ever printed is wrong, by definition. The job of a map is to provide a simpler representation of the world. A completely accurate map would need to be life-size. Worse, the Earth is round and paper is flat. Over small areas, the curvature isn’t noticeable, but to unwrap...
SCIENCE
towardsdatascience.com

C++: Optional Object that may contain another object

Using first-principles thinking to learn to code better to process our data. Understanding what problems the optional object solves, breaking it down, and building it back up. Starting from C++17, C++ Standard Library offers std::optional which is a class template that manages optional contained value. Optional type or sometimes also called Maybe type represents an encapsulation of an optional value.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

The Life of a Data Analyst — Part 4

Hello! Since starting my Life of a Data Analyst series*, I have gained many new followers, so I would like to briefly introduce myself. My name is Megan Dibble, and I am a senior data analyst. When I first started working with data, my goal was to become a data scientist. But honestly, I love being a data analyst (despite what some of my drawings may imply).
Infoworld

Understanding SLOs for monitoring applications

To properly manage and monitor an application, you need a goal for defining where you are and how you are doing so you can adjust and improve over time. This reference point is known as a service level objective (SLO). Taking the time to define clear SLOs will make life easier for service owners as well as for the internal or external users who depend on your services.
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

Automated customer segmentation

Customer segmentation is a great way of improving your understanding of your customers, so that you can react better to their needs. To really get the most out of customer segmentation, it is good practice to automate it so you minimize manual work and time spent. In this article I will show you how you can automate your customer segmentation with the use of Python and UbiOps. I will perform an RFM analysis on transaction data that is stored in a Google Sheet.
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

Distribution-based loss functions for deep learning models

Information is made of data. During training step, an artificial neural network learns to map (predict) a set of inputs to a set of outputs from a labeled dataset. Computing the optimal weights is an optimization problem and it is usually solved by the stochastic gradient descent: weights are updated using the backpropagation of prediction error. The gradient descent algorithm updates weights navigating down the gradient (or slope) of the error, so that it can reduce the error of the next prediction. This is, in their very essence, how neural networks work.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Creating Convolutional Neural Network From Scratch

Using CNN on Graviti Data Platform for Image Classification Model. Image classification basically helps us in classifying images into different labels. It is like bucketing different images into the bucket they belong to. For, e.g. a model trained to identify the image of a cat and a dog will help in segregating different images of cats and dogs respectively. There are multiple deep learning frameworks like Tensorflow, Keras, Theano, etc that can be used to create image classification models. Today we will create an image classification model from scratch using Keras and Tensorflow.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Data Engineering: Create your own Dataset

Do you work as a Machine Learning Engineer or as a Data Scientist and you want to apply Machine Learning (ML) on a dataset, which is not existing currently? Or are you working as a Data Engineer and your job is to create a dataset such that the Machine Learning Engineers and the Data Scientist can turn this dataset into business value for your company? In both cases, you should be familiar with the Extract-Transform-Load (ETL) pipeline.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Text Classification with BERT in PyTorch

How to leverage a pre-trained BERT model from Hugging Face to classify text of news articles. Back in 2018, Google developed a powerful Transformer-based machine learning model for NLP applications that outperforms previous language models in different benchmark datasets. And this model is called BERT. In this post, we’re going...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

11 Tricks to Master Values Sorting in Pandas

Hands-on tutorial to effectively use Pandas sort_value() Data sorting is any process that involves arranging the data into some meaningful order to make it easier to understand, analyze or visualize, etc. [1]. Sorting data is one of the most common and essential processes in data analysis. Pandas has a built-in...
ANIMALS
towardsdatascience.com

Interactive Geographical maps with GeoPandas

If geography is prose, maps are iconography : Lennart Meri. The word geospatial is composed of two distinct terms. Geo means Earth, and Spatial means relating to or occupying space. Together it refers to the time-based data pertaining to a specific location on the Earth’s surface. GeoPandas is a popular library used to analyze and work with geospatial data in Python. In one of its recent updates, the library has added methods and utilities to support interactive visualizations. This is a great addon to an already helpful library.
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

Building a Network of Related IT-Skills

IT job descriptions mention tons of different frameworks, programming languages and other skills. Languages like HTML and CSS obviously go hand in hand, but what are the less obvious connections? In this analysis I parsed 30k job descriptions in order to map out how the different skills are related for professional positions.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

3 Solutions for the Setting with Copy Warning of Python Pandas

Warnings should never be ignored. If you have ever done data analysis or manipulation with Pandas, it is highly likely that you encounter the SettingWithCopy warning at least once. This warning occurs when we try to do an assignment using chained indexing because chained indexing has inherently unpredictable results. Here...
ANIMALS
towardsdatascience.com

Learning Without Forgetting Simplified

Deep learning has recently become a dominant approach in computer vision tasks thanks to convolutional neural networks (CNNs). A CNN has to be trained well before being deployed to real-world applications, yet unfortunately, sufficient training data is not always available. In this sense, transfer learning is invented to take advantage of the knowledge of a pre-trained model which is trained on a sufficient database to solve other relevant problems. However, transfer learning commonly does not consider the performance of the model on the previous tasks, in other words, CNNs may forget what they had learned before when the knowledge now is transferred to another task. For instance, a pre-trained CNN classifier which had been trained to classify vehicle types is utilized to perform car genre classification using transfer learning, the fact is that the model now can work well on recognizing car genres, yet it underperforms in vehicle types classification unlike what it used to do. That example shows the biggest shortcoming of transfer learning. To tackle this problem, Learning without Forgetting has been proposed which is reported to be able to work well on the new tasks while preserving the same performance on the old tasks.
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

Radial Basis Function Neural Network Simplified

A short introduction to radial basis function neural network. Radial basis function (RBF) networks have a fundamentally different architecture than most neural network architectures. Most neural network architecture consists of many layers and introduces nonlinearity by repetitively applying nonlinear activation functions. RBF network on the other hand only consists of an input layer, a single hidden layer, and an output layer.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

4 Techniques To Deal With Missing Data in Datasets

Simple methods that can nullify the effects of missing values. Missing data is a problem for every data scientist as we may not be able to carry out the analysis we desire or not run a certain model. In this article, I will discuss simple methods that deal with missing values. However, to preface, there is no ‘official’ best way to deal with null data. Typically, the best way to handle this scenario is to understand where the data comes from and what it means. This is referred to as domain knowledge. Nevertheless, let's begin.
COMPUTERS

