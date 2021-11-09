CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PayEm Rolls Out Feature To Simplify Multiple Transactions

By PYMNTS
 5 days ago
Spend and procurement platform PayEm has debuted a new feature allowing finance teams to edit and sync numerous transactions at once, the company announced Nov. 3. According to Fintech & Finance News, the feature — termed One Click Reconciliation — is designed to fix the issue of finance teams having to...

