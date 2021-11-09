PayEm Rolls Out Feature To Simplify Multiple Transactions

Add a durable, versatile option to your bag collection with the RIMOWA Personal Sling Clutch. You can wear this clutch bag in various ways across the body. What’s more, the grooved aluminium shell coupled with the athletic-looking webbed strap echoes the brand’s iconic suitcase design. Meanwhile, the full-grain leather interior is one compartment with gussets. It’s ideal for carrying your smartphone and other small tech gadgets. There are also two slots for credit cards and IDs. Then, the shoulder strap features a unique webbing with RIMOWA’s traditional manufacturing coordinates in Cologne, Germany. Also, the secured closing system has a mechanical lock for snafu-free wear. Available in Black and Silver colors, this functional on-the-go bag is sure to work with any of your outfits.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 14 DAYS AGO