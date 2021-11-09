CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Pipeline Trail reopens after repairs

By Emma North
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=467Kyt_0cqotujO00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A favorite for Richmond’s outdoors explorers is reopen after some much needed repairs. The Richmond Pipeline Trail stretches along the James River from Brown’s Island towards the Canal Walk.

RVA H20, the Twitter account for the City of Richmond’s Department of Public Utilities’ initiative to create better water systems management in Richmond, tweeted about reopening on Monday.

The pipeline was closed as crews worked on about 677 square feet of repairs. The pipeline serves as more than just a place for recreation, it carries stormwater and wastewater to a treatment plant in Richmond.

There are still some repairs going on but the trail will remain open as they continue.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Richmond, VA
Lifestyle
Richmond, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Systems Management
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy