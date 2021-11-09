Reopening borders won’t impact Bradley International Airport

WNDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – The borders reopening won’t have too much of an impact on the daily operations of Bradley International Airport.

Aer Lingus and Air Canada still have yet to resume their international flights to and from Bradley. JetBlue has continued their service to Cancún, Mexico since last December.

A representative from Bradley told 22News that airlines are responsible for vetting passengers for COVID compliance before departing here in the country, so it’s important to make sure you are up to date with the latest protocols before and during your trip.

