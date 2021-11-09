CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Reopening borders won’t impact Bradley International Airport

By Sydney Snow
WWLP
WWLP
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZzgKl_0cqotiNu00

WNDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – The borders reopening won’t have too much of an impact on the daily operations of Bradley International Airport.

Aer Lingus and Air Canada still have yet to resume their international flights to and from Bradley. JetBlue has continued their service to Cancún, Mexico since last December.

A representative from Bradley told 22News that airlines are responsible for vetting passengers for COVID compliance before departing here in the country, so it’s important to make sure you are up to date with the latest protocols before and during your trip.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
simpleflying.com

The 25 Airports That Won’t See Emirates’ A380s This Winter

As Emirates increasingly deploys the A380 to more and more airports globally, an inevitable question arises: where won’t see the double-decker quadjet this winter? We examine the latest. It seems a long time ago, but in winter 2019 (W19), some 50 airports across the world welcomed Emirates’ A380s, analyzing schedules...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Weather#Air Canada#Wndsor Locks#Aer Lingus#Covid
CBS Denver

Denver International Airport Closing East Economy Parking Lot In Order To Open Pikes Peak Shuttle Lot

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver International Airport is making more changes for holiday travelers, this time with a goal of addressing the high price of parking. It means closing the East Economy lot in order to open the Pikes Peak shuttle lot, with the possibility of opening the Mt. Elbert shuttle lot as well. The airport will close the East Economy Lot to incoming vehicles starting on Monday morning. That closure will allow the airport to move the shuttles to those less-expensive outlying lots. Starting Friday, Nov. 19 and through Jan. 6, the airport will open the Pikes Peak shuttle lot 24 hours...
DENVER, CO
tripsavvy.com

These Are the Worst Airports and Airlines for Delays

Flight delays, unfortunately, are a far too common travel phenomenon, whether due to weather, mechanical problems, or a snowball effect of delayed flights ahead of yours. As it turns out, not all airports and airlines are made equal when it comes to delays—some are way worse than others. The Family...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Sports
Thrillist

Southwest Airlines Has Flights for as Low as $39 Right Now

Cooler temperatures are creeping in, and winter will be here before we know it. The change has people across the nation ready to pack their bags and sneak away for a bit, especially after months of being limited in where you can go. Now that travel restrictions are easing and vaccination rates are rising, travel is back on the menu. As if getting away wasn't enticing enough, Southwest Airlines is dishing up a big sale with flights as low as $39.
LIFESTYLE
CBS Denver

How To Navigate Through The New TSA Security Setup At Denver International Airport

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver International Airport has made changes to address long security lines. The airport worked with the Transportation Security Administration to make screening more efficient by moving different types of travelers through different parts of the terminal. The airport has three security screening areas. One is at the south end of Jeppesen Terminal (the side that faces the Westin Hotel). One is located at the north end (the side that faces the concourses). And one is located on the bridge connecting the terminal to the A concourse. In the map below, the yellow areas are places in the terminal where...
DENVER, CO
americanmilitarynews.com

Man tries to carry a loaded firearm on a flight at Bradley International Airport

At a Bradley International Airport Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint a man was stopped for attempting to carry a loaded firearm onto a flight Tuesday. “Saying you didn’t know the firearm was in your bag is no excuse. Responsible gun owners have permits and should always know where their firearm is at all times,” said TSA Federal Security Director for Connecticut William Csontos. “Passengers who are traveling with firearms need to have a permit, declare with the airline during check-in that they want to travel with their firearm and ensure they are properly packed in their checked baggage.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
wesb.com

Border Fully Reopens Monday

The US border with Canada will finally fully reopen on Monday. Western New York Congressman Brian Higgins tweeted Friday morning that the US land border with Canada would reopen one minute after midnight Monday morning, November 8. The Whirlpool Bridge, which is for NEXUS travelers only, will reopen Monday at 7 AM.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eastern Arizona Courier

International visitors to flood Arizona after borders reopen

(The Center Square) – Arizona’s businesses are soon to get a shot in the arm from COVID-19 vaccinated international visitors as the U.S. reopens its borders to leisure travel. The Biden administration will reopen the country’s borders Monday for nonessential travel. The opening marks 18 months of borders closed to...
ARIZONA STATE
Best Life

Never Do This When Booking a United or Delta Flight, Experts Warn

Major U.S. airlines have had a tumultuous last couple years, as the COVID pandemic effectively halted air travel for most people in the country. But as more and more people get back into the groove of flying, airfare prices are rising accordingly. United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby recently warned travelers that they are likely to see price hikes soon, especially with a major increase in travel over the holidays. Experts say there are things you can do to avoid making your trip even more expensive, and one comes down to the way you book your ticket. Read on to find out what you should never do when booking a flight on United or Delta.
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

United Airlines Will No Longer Fly to These 11 Cities, Starting Nov. 30

As air travel soars while the threat of COVID recedes, would-be travelers are facing a new threat: flight cancellations. In early October, Southwest canceled nearly 2,000 flights, and less than a month later over the Halloween weekend, American Airlines did the same, stranding passengers across the country. Mass flight cancellations have created chaos at a number of U.S. airports over the last few months, and unfortunately, experts have said the situation might get even worse in the coming months. In fact, United Airlines is now cutting entire routes to 11 different cities, starting this month. Read on to find out what cities will no longer be serviced by this airline.
ECONOMY
johnnyjet.com

Man Who Punched American Airlines Flight Attendant On JFK-SNA Identified

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. The identity of the man who allegedly punch an American Airlines flight attendant twice in the face and broke her nose has been formerly charged. Brian Hsu, a 20-year-old Irvine, California man, was charged with interference with a flight crew and assault within the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States, the Department of Justice.
johnnyjet.com

Warning To Travelers With CLEAR, TSA PreCheck and Elite Status

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. For the past several months, I’ve been really pushing CLEAR, TSA PreCheck and elite status. Just one of these memberships can drastically reduce your wait times at the airport. That’s always been important but never more so than during a pandemic since most people are trying to avoid crowds.
LIFESTYLE
WWLP

WWLP

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy