Chickasha City Council reconsiders sign variance for Starbucks

Pixabay

The Chickasha Starbucks sign may not be too tall of an order after all.

The 80-foot sign variance for Starbucks was unanimously opposed at the last Chickasha City Council meeting. Current city ordinance states that signs are limited to 45 feet. However, there are other businesses in town with 80-foot sign variances, such as Walmart, Walgreens and McDonalds.

Chickasha City Council met for a work session on Nov. 8 to discuss sign variances and the current ordinance. Action is not taken at work sessions.

City Manager Tyler Brooks said there were issues with the way the sign variance was presented at the meeting. The proposal may have come across as “my way or the highway,” he said.

At the council meeting, a representative for developer Vaquero Ventures said the 80-foot sign was “make or break” for the project to move forward.

At the work session, a different Vaquero representative said the Chickasha Starbucks could draw commuters on I-44 into Chickasha. According to data collected in 2018 by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, 22,000 vehicles travel on I-44 every day. The 80-foot sign would give potential consumers enough time to take the exit into Chickasha, the representative said.

Brooks said Chickasha may benefit from what is known as the “Starbucks Effect.”

The Vaquero representative said Starbucks may draw in other businesses that are expanding from the Oklahoma City area to smaller, surrounding communities. Possible future projects could include 7-11, Whataburger, Jack in the Box, Panda Express and Chipotle.

Ward 3 Council member, Oscar Nelson, asked why the city had a sign ordinance if it was not enforced. Rachel Bernish, Chickasha Community Development Director, said the ordinance was due for a revision. The current 45-foot ordinance has been in place since 1997.

Brooks recommended approval of the Starbucks sign and revision of the sign ordinance in the future. The variance for the Chickasha Starbucks sign is expected to be on the agenda for the next Chickasha City Council meeting.

Vice Mayor, Zachary Grayson, said he had no problem with growth if businesses already in Chickasha have the option to grow as well.