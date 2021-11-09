New Product Alert: JZ Microphones Vintage 12 [Sponsored Content]

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Product Alert: JZ Microphones Vintage 12

Re-creation of classic AKG mic incorporates unique Golden Drop capsule, with a lighter, faster diaphragm to improve clarity and presence. Technology epicenters—regions where research, development and innovation come together in a particular geography—can pop up all over the world. Over the past 20 to 30 years, stimulated by the establishment of...

The Future of Retro: Mojave Audio Announces the MA-37

Hollywood, CA, November 1, 2021 — Boutique microphone manufacturer Mojave Audio have announced the latest addition to their family of best-in-class handmade microphones: the MA-37. A modern take on the classic Sony C-37a – a workhorse from the Golden Age of Hollywood recording favored by The Wrecking Crew, Leonard Bernstein, and Mel Blanc — the MA-37 is a high headroom large-diaphragm tube condenser that updates the original design with modern components and workmanship for a rich, natural sound that imparts a smooth musicality on any instrument or voice. As with all Mojave Audio microphones, the MA-37 is hand-built with the same detailed craftsmanship that have made them essential in studios around the world. The MA-37 is available now for $3499 MAP.
Ross Production Services chooses Calrec for all live and esports output

Hebden Bridge, 8th November 2021 — Ross Production Services (RPS) recently purchased its fifth 96-channel Calrec Brio audio console to standardize on Calrec technology. The new Brio is installed in one of RPS’s six-camera OB sprinter vans, part of the division’s fleet of eight trucks. With this purchase, three of the trucks now have Calrec Brios – including its 12-camera 40-foot units.
Audix A231 Studio Vocal Microphone Launched

Wilsonville, OR (November 9, 2021) — Audix has introduced the A231, a large-diaphragm studio vocal microphone intended for use in lead and backing vocals, spoken word and voiceover applications, and acoustic instrument miking. The A231 features the same gold-plated brass band as found on Audix’s SCX25A instrument mic, but inside...
Top 10 USB Microphones for Content Creators

The most common setup for the early content creators usually involved an XLR mic, and a mixer with a USB output or some other recording device to plug into. That was a lot of equipment and far too many cables for a newcomer’s small setup. Then a couple of companies released USB microphones to simplify creator’s setups. For a while, that was good enough.
Rob Chiarelli
Sterling SHA4 Headphone Amplifier – A Real-World Review

The newest addition to my monitoring fleet is the Sterling Audio SHA4, a 4-channel, two-sets-of-inputs, little workhorse of a headphone amp. Despite mostly typical features, there are a couple of design quirks that I like a lot. First, seemingly all headphone amps have external power supplies that tend to burn...
Neold V76U73 Preamp/Compressor Plug-in — A Real-World Review

Neold, a new plug-in manufacturer, is serving its first product with cream. Its V76U73, distributed by Plugin Alliance, emulates two lush vintage Telefunken rarities wired in series: the 1950s-era V76 pentode tube mic preamp and the U73b variable mu tube compressor/ limiter from the 1960s. Complementing Neold’s digital re-creations of...
sE Electronics DM2 TNT Active Inline Preamp – Product of the Week

Appropriate for use on stage or in the studio, the DM2 TNT Active Inline Preamp from sE Electronics is designed to add 15 or 30 dB of gain for use with low-output dynamic and passive ribbon microphones. The DM2 TNT reportedly employs low-noise, class-A electronics and “premium” FETs to boost the signal and maximize performance from low-output microphones without adding noise or color.
Blancpain Dives Into the Blue With Two New Flyback Chronographs

Blancpain's Air Command collection just added new members to the family. This week, the Swiss watchmaker introduced two flyback chronographs to the eponymous line, in 18-carat red gold and grade 23 titanium models. Dubbed the Blancpain Air Command, the 42 mm examples reflect the spirit of the vintage 1950s pilot's watch and feature a countdown rotating bezel. A deep blue color adds a modern touch, and plays nicely with the sunburst dial and finely snailed chronograph counters. The models' high-contrast display comes with Super-LumiNova on the hands and hour-markers, making it function for day and nighttime settings. The luminescent material is also...
Trinnov Revamps D-MON Processor Range and Dolby Atmos Support

Paris, France (November 8, 2021) — Trinnov Audio has announced a number of upgrades to its D-MON Processor range, including additional support for Dolby Atmos and a revised approach to hardware upgrading in the future. While the D-MON was originally first introduced with four different models and no upgrade path,...
Soundscape Simulated: New En-Scene Simulation Tool From d&b Marks Radical Development in the Way Spatialized Sound is Modelled

German audio technology and solutions company, d&b audiotechnik today announced the latest addition to its powerful software toolkit – Soundscape Simulation, SPL and localization mapping within an object based workflow. As part of d&b’s ArrayCalc simulation software, this new intuitive visualization tool, accurately models a Soundscape system’s real and perceived...
AES Announces Immersive Audio Academy 3 Event Series for November 9

— AES Immersive Audio Academy series brings together leading minds for exploration into technologies, workflows, distribution and more — New York, NY — The Audio Engineering Society continues to break new ground in promoting the art and science in all fields of audio engineering with the announcement of its next-in-series Immersive Audio Academy events, taking place November 9, 2021. This third edition of the Immersive Audio Academy series will host a production workflow Masterclass, workshops, immersive mixing demonstrations, partner presentations, networking opportunities and more. Registration is open to anyone interested in becoming more involved with immersive audio, and costs only $49 for AES Members ($99 for non-members). Registration, the preliminary schedule and presenter information is available here. AES Immersive Audio Academy 3 Sponsors include Gold Partners, 360 Reality Audio, Fraunhofer and Genelec, and Bronze Partner New Audio Technology.
Urban Outfitters Celebrates Singles Day With 11 Limited-Edition Vinyl Singles

Urban Outfitters is ringing in 11/11 — a.k.a. Singles Day — with a special release: 11 limited-edition vinyl singles. Among the singles are current chart-toppers and throwback hits alike, with tracks from artists including Olivia Rodrigo, Mariah Carey, Trippie Redd and The Weeknd. Newly-pressed on colorful vinyl, the Urban Outfitters singles are equal parts music storage and chic decor — making them great for gifting this holiday season. All 11 singles are dropping today, 11/11, and will be available at urbanoutfitters.com. We recommend grabbing these singles quickly as stock is limited. Below is a complete list of the artists and tracks in...
Studio Technologies Now Shipping StudioComm System with Dante Support

SKOKIE, IL, NOVEMBER 8, 2021 – Studio Technologies, manufacturer of high-quality audio, video, and fiber-optic solutions, is now shipping the StudioComm System with Dante® Support, consisting of the Model 792 Central Controller and the Model 793 Control Console. With the variety of audio formats and channel counts used in modern production workflows, audio personnel have a heightened need for specialized source selection and level control equipment. Users can utilize the latest StudioComm System to conveniently monitor high-channel-count Dante digital and analog audio sources while maintaining excellent audio quality.
Amazon’s 3-for-2 Sale Is the Perfect Excuse To Stock Up on Toys, Games, Books & Gifts!

Think back to when you were a kid — what was on your Christmas wish list? Toys? Games? Video games, more likely. Well, we may be all grown up, but we still love toys and games. That's why we recently named the Top 50 Toys of 2021, and why our Christmas Gift Guide is full of award-winning toys from Kinetic Sand, Fisher-Price, Squishmallows and KiwiCo. If you're stocking up on toys, games and gifts — either for yourself or someone on your shopping list — then we've got great news: Amazon is offering a super-rare 3-for-2 sale, which includes discounts on tons...
Ocean Way Audio Pro3 – A Real-World Review

When you hear the name “Ocean Way,” you probably picture the iconic studios that bear, or once bore, the name, where countless hit records have been recorded. Allen Sides, the legendary engineer behind those studios, also makes high-end studio monitors through his Ocean Way Audio brand. In commercial studios, you’re...
Limited editions

Are you a major bookworm? Do you have some old books stashed away on your shelf that might be valuable? Kenneth Gloss, proprietor of the internationally known Brattle Book Shop in Boston's Downtown Crossing section, will give a virtual presentation via Zoom on Tuesday, Nov. 9, at 6 pm, on behalf of the Vineyard Haven library. Gloss will share the history of his book shop, and will be available for free verbal appraisals. For more information, email amcdonough@clamsnet.org, or call 508-696-4211.
[Video] Final Flame Productions Recreates Trailer For ‘The Black Phone’ in ‘Grand Theft Auto V’

We're still a ways away from Scott Derrickson and C. Robert Cargill's The Black Phone, but that hasn't stopped Final Flame Productions from cranking out another of their Grand Theft Auto V machinima videos, this time inspired by The Black Phone's recent trailer. Once again, the team works within the "limitations" of GTA V, so you do get some weird cuts and some odd choices for actors. Still, the effort is very much on display.
