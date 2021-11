Simone Biles’ “Gold Over America Tour” has officially wrapped up, and the seven-time Olympic medalist celebrated with an Instagram photo dump, of course. Billed as “High-Energy Gymnastics, Meets-Pop- Concert Spectacular,” the athletic spectacle featured Biles, the rest of Team USA except Sunisa Lee, along with additional world-class gymnasts. Presented by Athleta, the high-energy show lasted from Sept. 21 through Nov. 7 as the gymnasts travelled across 32 cities to perform for thousands of fans. The slideshow showed images of behind-the-scenes moments and on the road snaps as Biles posed with her teammates and tour pals. She sported an array of white sneakers throughout...

