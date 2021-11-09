CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan LDP, Komeito agree to offer vouchers, cash to youth – Jiji

By Syndicated Content
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and coalition partner Komeito agreed to offer 50,000 yen ($441) worth...

Election win for Japan PM Fumio Kishida's LDP prompts stocks rally

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - The big winner on Asian stock markets on Monday was the Japanese bourse. Stocks jumped to a one-month high after Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) held on to power comfortably, despite expectations Sunday's election results would be close. "We won a majority,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Japan's ruling LDP-Komeito coalition retains majority of lower house seats

TOKYO, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- Japan's ruling coalition of Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and Komeito has retained a comfortable majority of the lower house seats following Sunday's general election, according to final results early Monday morning. Led by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the LDP secured 261 seats, taking a majority...
POLITICS
Japan election: PM Fumio Kishida declares victory for ruling LDP

Japan's prime minister Fumio Kishida has declared victory for his ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). In a big win for Mr Kishida, who only became PM a month ago, his party secured more than 233 lower house seats - enough to govern without its coalition partner Komeito. The LDP has...
POLITICS
Japan’s Kishida hangs onto control after his LDP battered in election

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s ruling coalition will stay in power but his party suffered steep losses in an election on Sunday, exit polls showed, weakening him just weeks into the job of leading the world’s No.3 economy. It was not immediately clear if Kishida’s Liberal Democratic Party...
POLITICS
#Ldp#Vouchers#Reuters#Liberal Democratic Party#Jiji News Agency
Japan's Kishida defies expectations as ruling LDP easily keeps majority

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's ruling LDP defied expectations and held its strong majority in Sunday's parliamentary election, solidifying his position in a fractious party and allowing him to ramp up stimulus. Kishida's conservative Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) emerged with fewer seats in the powerful lower house than...
POLITICS
Japan PM Kishida to Appoint Ex-Education Minister Hayashi as Foreign Minister -Jiji

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to appoint former Education Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi as new foreign minister, Jiji news agency reported on Saturday. The appointment will be part of a new cabinet Kishida is expected to craft on Wednesday, after his ruling party won a lower...
POLITICS
Japan to provide $880 cash payout to minors as part of stimulus -Yomiuri

TOKYO (Reuters) – The Japanese government and ruling coalition have agreed to provide a cash payout of 100,000 yen ($878.73) to all children as part of an economic stimulus package to weather the pain of COVID-19 pandemic, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Friday. The payout would cover all minors up...
ASIA
Japan coalition agree on income cap for stimulus payments to children -media

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s ruling coalition have agreed on a 9.6 million yen ($84,693) annual income cap for stimulus payments of 100,000 yen in cash and coupons to be distributed to households with children aged up to 18, local media reported on Wednesday. The plan, proposed by the Liberal Democratic...
ASIA
