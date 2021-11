This Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos will mark the 24th one that Mike McCarthy has coached for the Dallas Cowboys. If we are to assume that the Cowboys win on Sunday, an admitted assumption but a fair one, it would give them 13 wins and 11 losses under McCarthy so far. Breaking those up in halves would give Dallas a 3-9 record through the first half and a 10-2 record through the second.

