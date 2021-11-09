Metro Public Health to offer free flu shots today

The Metro Public Health Department will be offering free flu shots on Tuesday as part of the state's Fight Flu TN initiative.

There will be five clinics open to the public today.

At the Lentz Public Health Center at 2500 Charlotte Ave. and East Public Health Center at 1015 Trinity Ln., there will be a drive-thru flu shot clinic from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

MPHD will host walk-in clinics at Woodbine Public Health Center at 224 Oriel Ave. from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., at Southeast Community Center multi-purpose room three from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Plaza Mariachi from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccines will not be available at these clinics.

Those attending are asked to wear clothing that gives easy access to the upper shoulder area.

