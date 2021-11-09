CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kendall Jenner Says She’s ‘Truly Broken’ After Attending Travis Scott’s Concert That Left 8 Dead

By Jessica Wang
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00vlG0_0cqoqwJn00
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Kendall Jenner released a statement after attending the Astroworld Festival that left eight people dead and over 300 injured after a crowd surge.

Kendall Jenner released a statement after eight people died and more than 300 were injured at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Texas. The 26-year-old model — who attended day one of the now-canceled event with sister Kylie Jenner and niece Stormi, 3, on Friday, Nov. 5. — said she was “truly broken” following the deadly crowd surge at NRG Park in Houston on Instagram Story.

In the statement shared on Monday, Nov. 8, Kendall said she was “still at a loss for words” over what happened. “I’m truly broken for the families that have lost loved ones and my prayers go out to everyone involved,” she wrote. “Sending everyone who has been affected all of my love and wishing them strength during this incredibly devastating and sensitive time.”

At around 9:30 p.m. local time on Friday, chaos erupted when Travis took the stage for his set. The crowd, consisting of roughly 50,000 people, began to press up against the stage, resulting in a deadly stampede as attendees were pushed to the ground. “As soon as he jumped out on the stage, it was like an energy took over and everything went haywire,” concertgoer Niaara Goods recounted to AP. “All of a sudden, your ribs are being crushed. You have someone’s arm in your neck. You’re trying to breathe, but you can’t.”

Eight people were confirmed dead. The ages of the victims range from between 14 and 27. About 25 were hospitalized. Following the tragedy, social media footage emerged of ignored concert attendees attempting to stop the show and alerting security and camera crews of the death. A series of lawsuits have since been filed against Travis, Live Nation, and other companies affiliated with the event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35ciiE_0cqoqwJn00
Travis Scott performs on day one of the now-canceled Astroworld Festival in Houston on November 5, 2021 (Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

One hurt attendee, Manuel Souza, has sued for $1 million, calling what unfolded a “horrible — yet predictable and preventable — tragedy,” according to court documents obtained by HollywoodLife. Souza claimed he suffered “serious bodily injuries when the uncontrolled crowd at the concert knocked him to the ground and trampled him.” The lawsuit also pointed to dangerous incidents that have occurred at past concerts put on by the rapper, who has a history of criminal charges for “reckless” behavior at past shows.

In 2015 at Chicago’s Lollapalooza, he encouraged fans to climb over security barricades and rush the stage. For that, he pleaded guilty to reckless conduct charges and was sentenced to a year of court supervision. In 2017, Travis was charged yet again for inciting a riot at his show at the Arkansas Music Pavilion in Arkansas; he pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. Following Friday’s chaos, Travis said he was “devastated” in a Twitter statement.

“I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night,” he wrote. “My prayers go out to the families all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support.”

