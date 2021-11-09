CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State soccer draws Pepperdine in NCAA Tournament

By Sean Bower
 5 days ago

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) — The South Dakota State soccer team will open play in the first round of the 2021 Women’s College Cup against No. 4 seed Pepperdine, the team learned during a selection show watch party Monday afternoon. The Jackrabbits earned their sixth NCAA postseason berth, and second in the last three seasons, after defeating Denver for the Summit League Title.

South Dakota State (17-3-1) and Pepperdine (15-3-1) will square off Saturday, Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. (CT) in Malibu, Calif. at Tari Frahm Rokus Field with the winner advancing to play either South Florida or North Carolina State in the second round.

E-tickets will cost $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $5 for children. Patrons must purchase tickets prior to arriving on campus through the Pepperdine ticket office.

The Jackrabbits are 1-6 all-time in NCAA postseason contests with the lone win coming against Colorado in 2008, the Jacks’ first-ever appearance.

This will mark the first-ever meeting between South Dakota State and Pepperdine.

The Jacks’ Summit League tournament title marked South Dakota State’s fourth championship, and second tournament crown, in five seasons under Brock Thompson . South Dakota State has amassed a program-record 17 wins during the 2021 season.

Pepperdine finished third in the West Coast Conference behind co-champions BYU and defending national champions Santa Clara. The Waves have allowed just .567 goals per game this season, the 12 th -best mark nationally, and average 2.37 goals per game.

Stay tuned to GoJacks.com and Jackrabbit Soccer social media channels for additional tournament coverage in the coming days.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.

