Milk truck spills after crashing, overturning on I-10 in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A Sarah Farms truck carrying gallons of milk crashed and rolled over along a portion of Interstate 10 in west El Paso on Monday night.

It happened along I-10 westbound at Artcraft.

While milk spilled, authorities indicated there was no word of any serious injuries stemming from the crash.

What caused the truck to crash and overturn wasn't immediately known.

Traffic along the freeway was delayed due to lane closures as a result of the crash.

