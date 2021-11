Begin by following the blue radar icon to Mr Wongs laundry. He will direct you to the loading area in the alley behind the laundry. When you take the briefcase with the blue arrow over it a Triad ambush will commence. The best thing to do is to quickly reenter the vehicle and begin running over the Triads as they come at you from the three different alleyways connected to this loading are. Use the rearview as you back up and over the Triads. Remain in the alleys until all the Triads on foot have been squished! The remaining Triad is located in a large Belly Up truck just outside of the alleyway opposite the laundry. Get out of your vehicle, throw him out of the truck, exit the truck and shoot him. Complete the mission by delivering the money to Toni at the restaurant. The Pick-Up - 0:00 A car, you will steal - 0:39 ITS A TRAP - 1:17 Cash to Tony - 3:41 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/

