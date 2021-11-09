CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Governor Newsom's 2-week absence questioned | Rynor Report

News 8 KFMB
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of Monday, it had been almost...

www.cbs8.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
sjvsun.com

Newsom’s wife heaps intrigue to curious absence from Scotland climate conference

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s zig-zagging approach to the United Nations Climate Conference in Glasgow has left Capitol watchers scratching their heads. Newsom announced, at the eleventh hour, he would attend the summit on Oct. 25. The move provoked the furor of Capitol beat reporters in Sacramento, as the announcement came after organizers’ deadline to apply for press credentials to cover the event.
AUSTRALIA
KTLA

Newsom to speak at conference on Tuesday, ending governor’s rare hiatus from public view

With pressure mounting following a nearly two-week absence from public life, California Gov. Gavin Newsom planned to speak at an economic conference on Tuesday – his first public appearance since abruptly canceling a trip to an international climate conference for unspecified family obligations. Newsom has been out of public sight since receiving a coronavirus vaccine […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
kusi.com

Assemblyman Kevin Kiley on Gov. Newsom’s nearly-two-week absence

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This morning Gov. Gavin Newsom spoke at the California Economic Summit, his first formal appearance in almost two weeks. As mask and vaccine mandates continue to take over headlines, why has the governor been so absent?. State Assemblyman Kevin Kiley joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to give...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Deadline

Gavin Newsom To Make First Public Appearance In 2 Weeks After Suddenly Canceling High Profile Political Trip

UPDATED: Late Monday, California Governor Gavin Newsom’s office announced that the leader of the Golden State would, the following day, “participate in a fireside chat at the 2021 California Economic Summit sponsored by California Forward.” The appearance’s ostensible aim is “highlighting the state’s ongoing recovery from the pandemic and work to rebuild a more equitable, sustainable and resilient economy for communities across the state.” The chat will come in the form of a conversation with the administration’s former Chief Economic & Business Advisor, Lenny Mendonca. Today came word that Newsom will visit a vaccine and flu shot clinic in L.A. on...
POLITICS
Sacramento Bee

The governor vanishes: Can Californians handle the truth about Gavin Newsom’s whereabouts?

Amid accelerating speculation about Gov. Gavin Newsom’s lengthening absence from public view last weekend, Jennifer Siebel Newsom channeled movie Marine Col. Nathan R. Jessup in a Twitter outburst declaring “certain folks can’t handle truth.”. The first partner’s “A Few Good Men” moment certainly got across the Newsoms’ sense of high-handed...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
SFGate

California governor puzzled by reaction to his absence

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom, absent from public life for nearly two weeks with little word from his office on his whereabouts, defended his handling of the situation and said Wednesday he was puzzled by those who took to social media to criticize and spread falsehoods about him.
CALIFORNIA STATE
thedesertreview.com

Supervisor Kelley writes a letter to Governor Newsom

As the Imperial County Supervisor for District 4, I am writing this letter to convey a concern in our community over the recent vaccination mandates for children and employees. Our board meetings, as well as school district board meetings, have seen increasing attendance of citizens concerned about the implications of the State Public Health Orders on their individual rights and family health choices.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
holtvilletribune.com

WHATMATTERS: After 2 Weeks, Newsom Makes An Appearance

Good morning, California. It’s Wednesday, November 10. COVID: Bad. Economy: Good. Gov. Gavin Newsom broke his nearly two-week silence on Tuesday to make two key points: California is seeing an uptick in coronavirus cases that could signal the start of a worrisome winter surge, and California’s economy “continues to dominate” the rest of the country’s.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy